Pahrump memorial service upcoming for Cassandra Selbach

Staff Report
February 8, 2019 - 7:00 am
 

A memorial service for local community leader Cassandra Selbach is planned for 1 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 9 at the Pahrump Nugget. The doors will open at noon.

The executive vice president of community relations at Valley Electric Association and mother of two died on Jan. 23 of a systemic autoimmune disease. She was 35.

“Cassandra spent many years involved in the Pahrump community, both during her career at VEA and before,” a release from Valley stated. “Her passion for community service was extraordinary, and she was recognized on many occasions for her dedication and commitment.”

Valley Electric also recognized Selbach, 35, for her work in helping to develop the VEA Ambassador program.

“Cassandra helped develop the VEA Ambassador program into what it has become today,” the statement read. “She loved her job and her community. We wish her family and friends the very best during these difficult times.”

According to a public announcement in the Pahrump Valley Times, in lieu of flowers, Selbach “wished that donations be made in her name to Nevada Outreach/No to Abuse.”

Selbach is survived by her two sons, Jonathan and Jacob; as well as her mother, Tammy; brother, DJ; and sisters Sabrina, Crystal and Kristy.

