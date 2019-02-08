Pahrump memorial service upcoming for Cassandra Selbach

Special to the Pahrump Valley Times Cassandra Selbach, mother of two and executive vice president of community relations at Valley Electric Association, lost her battle to a systemic autoimmune disease in January. Memorial services for her will be held at the Pahrump Nugget; doors open at noon on Feb. 9.

Special to the Pahrump Valley Times Memorial services for Cassandra Selbach is planned to start at noon at the Pahrump Nugget on Feb. 9. The 35-year-old mother of two and Valley Electric Association executive vice president of community relations died after a long battle with a systemic autoimmune disease on Jan. 23.

Special to the Pahrump Valley Times Cassandra Selbach

A memorial service for local community leader Cassandra Selbach is planned for 1 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 9 at the Pahrump Nugget. The doors will open at noon.

The executive vice president of community relations at Valley Electric Association and mother of two died on Jan. 23 of a systemic autoimmune disease. She was 35.

“Cassandra spent many years involved in the Pahrump community, both during her career at VEA and before,” a release from Valley stated. “Her passion for community service was extraordinary, and she was recognized on many occasions for her dedication and commitment.”

Valley Electric also recognized Selbach, 35, for her work in helping to develop the VEA Ambassador program.

“Cassandra helped develop the VEA Ambassador program into what it has become today,” the statement read. “She loved her job and her community. We wish her family and friends the very best during these difficult times.”

According to a public announcement in the Pahrump Valley Times, in lieu of flowers, Selbach “wished that donations be made in her name to Nevada Outreach/No to Abuse.”

Selbach is survived by her two sons, Jonathan and Jacob; as well as her mother, Tammy; brother, DJ; and sisters Sabrina, Crystal and Kristy.

See full story about Selbach in the Feb. 1 edition of the Pahrump Valley Times or on pvtimes.com

See Page A6 of the Jan. 30 Pahrump Valley Times for a memorial tribute item.