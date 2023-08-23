Pahrump murder suspect caught in Vegas

Authorities in Las Vegas have captured the suspect wanted for the homicide of a middle-aged Pahrump man, according to the Nye County Sheriff’s Office.

John Antonios Vithoulkas,

John Antonios Vithoulkas

Authorities in Las Vegas have captured the suspect wanted for the homicide of a middle-aged Pahrump man, according to the Nye County Sheriff’s Office.

It was just before noon on Monday, Aug. 21, when a Nye County deputy was dispatched to a residence along the 900 block of West Irene Street in Pahrump after a passerby spotted something concerning, according to Nye County Sheriff Joe McGill.

“The driver saw a person on the ground,” McGill told the Pahrump Valley Times. “Believing that person was in distress, they came back to assist and determined that the individual was deceased. That citizen then called us and we found that the individual was indeed deceased.”

McGill said deputies found the door of the residence open and entered the trailer to see if anyone was inside. Nye County dispatch traffic noted that the interior of the residence was “covered in blood” and the scene appeared to be suspicious.

“It did not not appear to be natural circumstances, so we are investigating it as a suspicious death,” McGill said.

On Tuesday, Aug. 22, the sheriff’s office posted on its website that Las Vegas Metro Police caught John Antonios Vithoulkas, who is now facing a first-degree murder charge in the man’s death.

Contact reporter Selwyn Harris at sharris@pvtimes.com. On Twitter: @pvtimes