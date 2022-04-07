54°F
weather icon Clear
Pahrump NV
News

Pahrump Music Festival attracts 28,000 attendees

By Patrick Billings Special to the Pahrump Valley Times
April 6, 2022 - 7:31 pm
 
Jimmy Romo/Special to the Pahrump Valley Times Intuitive Souls Bands won the Battle of the Bands.
Jimmy Romo/Special to the Pahrump Valley Times Intuitive Souls Bands won the Battle of the Bands.
Jimmy Romo/Special to the Pahrump Valley Times The carnival at the festival was the first carni ...
Jimmy Romo/Special to the Pahrump Valley Times The carnival at the festival was the first carnival of the year and sales were up 50% over last year.
Jimmy Romo/Special to the Pahrump Valley Times It wouldn't be a carnival without a plethora of ...
Jimmy Romo/Special to the Pahrump Valley Times It wouldn't be a carnival without a plethora of carnival games under colorful canopies.
Jimmy Romo/Special to the Pahrump Valley Times A young attendee stands on the a carnival game a ...
Jimmy Romo/Special to the Pahrump Valley Times A young attendee stands on the a carnival game as she and her mom, Charlene Rose, are throwing ping pong balls at the cups that float on water in hopes of winning a prize.
Jimmy Romo/Special to the Pahrump Valley Times Jeff and Diana Stegeman dance as the Battle of t ...
Jimmy Romo/Special to the Pahrump Valley Times Jeff and Diana Stegeman dance as the Battle of the Bands' first performer The Fall Aparts perform at the Pahrump Music Festival.
Jimmy Romo/Special to the Pahrump Valley Times Jeff and Diana Stegeman dance as the Battle of t ...
Jimmy Romo/Special to the Pahrump Valley Times Jeff and Diana Stegeman dance as the Battle of the Bands' first performer The Fall Aparts perform at the Pahrump Music Festival.
Jimmy Romo/Special to the Pahrump Valley Times Intuitive Souls Bands, which performed two of th ...
Jimmy Romo/Special to the Pahrump Valley Times Intuitive Souls Bands, which performed two of the three nights won the Battle of the Bands.

More than 28,000 attended the 2nd annual Pahrump Music Festival at Petrack Park between March 31 and April 3, making it one of the largest events in the town’s history.

Attendees came from as far away as Southern California, central Utah and parts of Arizona, according to event organizer Doug Dubin.

Kathleen Roth said her grandkids were tuckered out from the assortment of funnel cakes, icies, live music and rides.

Intuitive Souls Band — a neo-soul, R&B, and jazz fusion group — won the Battle of the Bands competition.

“They were an absolute blast,” said concert attendee Jocelyn Ramirez, of Pahrump.

The Fall Aparts, a rock-and-roll group, took home the second-place trophy.

“We had a lot of fun at the Pahrump Music Festival Battle Of The Bands. The stage crew and sound crew were on point and did an excellent job in spite of plans being changed on the spot,” said Scooter Hylann, lead vocals of The Fall Aparts.

Getting volunteers to help at the four-day event was a challenge, Dubin said.

“We were expecting about 40 volunteers, but only ended up with about 20,” he said.

Still, Dubin said the event was a success. Carnival sales were up 50 percent over last year, he said, even though vendors weren’t operating full days on Thursday and Sunday.

Don't miss the big stories. Like us on Facebook.
THE LATEST
Nye County Republican candidates will sound-off in a series of upcoming town hall debates begin ...
Republican candidates will meet in upcoming debates
By Jimmy Romo Pahrump Valley Times

Nye County Republican candidates will sound-off in a series of upcoming town hall debates beginning this month at the Bob Ruud Community Center in Pahrump. The debates will be jointly held by the Nye County Republican Party, Pahrump Valley Times/Tonopah Times-Bonanza and Goldfield News and KPVM-TV. It’s the third time the three organizations have held debates.

Sixteen neighbors who live near the property at 1130 China Street in Pahrump sent a letter to t ...
Commission rules Pahrump home a ‘public nuisance’
Bill Newyear Special to the Pahrump Valley Times

Calvada Estate neighbors say livestock, foul conditions at the China Street property are attracting rodents and flies.

Charles Holman and Merrisa Ogden are charged with murder in warrants issued from Nye County. Th ...
2 arrested in Pahrump woman’s fatal overdose
By Glenn Puit Special to the Pahrump Valley Times

Two of three people sought on murder charges in the drug-related death of a Pahrump woman were arrested this week in the Las Vegas Valley.

Robin Hebrock/Pahrump Valley Times Valley Electric Association Inc. is increasing its residenti ...
Why Valley Electric fees will rise 70 percent next month
By Jimmy Romo Pahrump Valley Times

Valley Electric Association Inc. is increasing some rates by more than 70 percent in May because of an increase in cost of fuels and other industry regulation initiatives. Here’s how it could affect you.

The U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) has issued a nationwide recall affecting Walmart re ...
Walmart recalls pancake, waffle mixes
By Selwyn Harris Pahrump Valley Times

Continental Mills’ Great Value Buttermilk Pancake and Waffle Mix, with the lot code of KX2063, and a best-buy date of Sept. 1, 2023 was recalled this month due to potential foreign material contamination

The Pahrump Gunfighters are an award Winning, nonprofit dedicated to keeping the "Heart of the ...
Pahrump Gunfighters will ‘duel it out’ in Wild West performance
By Faye Burdzinski Pahrump Valley Times

Interspersed between Western skit performances, there’s a cowboy history, a live horse presentation, a bull-whip demonstration and a magic show. The show runs about an hour and a half.

Richard Stephens/Special to the Pahrump Valley Times NextEra representative Matt Morris present ...
Mega solar company NextEra Energy Inc. eyes Beatty for project
Richard Stephens Special to the Pahrump Valley Times

Despite broad oposition, Beatty officials will host a 10 a.m. April 23 workshop at the Beatty Community Center to discuss the Florida-based company’s plans for a solar energy project.