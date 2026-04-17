Pahrump quilters offer a tapestry of thanks

In addition to receiving his Quilt of Valor this April, U.S. Army veteran George Gallinari also provided the invocation for the Quilts of Valor Presentation Ceremony. (Robin Hebrock/Pahrump Valley Times)

Navy veteran Ronald DeAnda was presented with his very own, unique Quilt of Valor on April 4, featuring a pattern in patriotic red, white and blue. (Robin Hebrock/Pahrump Valley Times)

Air Force veteran Sherry Connors speaks before a crowd of fellow veterans and citizen, offering her thanks to the Nye County Valor Quilters for their dedication to showing veterans they are loved and appreciated. (Robin Hebrock/Pahrump Valley Times)

Marine Corps veteran Steven Kennard was among the more than two dozen honorees set to receive a Quilt of Valor this month, with a large smile showcasing his appreciation for the Nye County Valor Quilters' efforts. (Robin Hebrock/Pahrump Valley Times)

Nye County Valor Quilter Zaria Morgan welcomed the crowd to the April 4 Quilts of Valor Presentation Ceremony, taking over the task of leading the event which group president Elba Rocha was out of town. (Robin Hebrock/Pahrump Valley Times)

The Nye County Valor Quilters hosted their semi-annual Pahrump Quilts of Valor Presentation Ceremony on Saturday, April 4 at the Bob Ruud Community Center, with honorees representing the U.S. Army, Navy, Marine Corps and Air Force. (Robin Hebrock/Pahrump Valley Times)

Quilting is a passion for many and when it comes to the Nye County Valor Quilters, this passion gives rise to meticulously crafted quilts intended for just one purpose – bestowing upon former military service members.

With each layout and every stitch, the Valor Quilters work to create gorgeous patterns that can then be wrapped around the shoulders of area veterans and this month, 25 new Quilts of Valor were revealed at the Nye County Valor Quilters semi-annual Pahrump presentation ceremony.

Held Saturday, April 4 inside the Bob Ruud Community Center, the Quilts of Valor Presentation Ceremony was presided over by member Zaria Morgan, who was stepping in for chapter president Elba Rocha. Another change to the program occurred when Pastor John McClatchy, too, was absent, but one of the day’s honorees, Army veteran George Gallinari, quickly offered to fill in for the invocation. Ms. Senior Golden Years Queen 2025 and an active entertainer, Mary McRory performed the national anthem and Morgan introduced all of the Valor Quilters before offering a bit of history on the Quilts of Valor Foundation.

“In 2003, a quilter and Blue Star mom, Catherine Roberts, started Quilts of Valor in Seaford, Delaware. Her son’s deployment to Iraq provided the initial inspiration and love and gratitude provided the rest,” Morgan explained. “Over time, the group has expanded nationwide to over 600 groups across the 50 states. Since 2003 and up to last night, the Quilts of Valor Foundation has awarded 444,142 quilts.”

As for the local chapter, the Nye County Valor Quilters was founded in 2016 by Denise Kearl, a veteran herself with a love of quilting. Since its start 10 years ago, the local chapter has been able to cover a total of 879 quilts, including the 25 that were set to be presented that morning.

“As you may know, the quilt request process takes sometimes up to 18 months to be completed and the quilt awarded,” Morgan added. “But it is our constant challenge. In order to continue our mission to cover every one of our local veterans with a Quilt of Valor, we need help from the community to let veterans know of our work… Please share the information with your friends and family, we would really appreciate it.”

Each of the Quilts of Valor is one-of-a-kind, with the makers putting in many hours of thoughts, design, piecing, quilting and binding to piece them together. And every part of the quilt holds a special meaning. Before the formal presentations took place, Morgan detailed the symbolism behind these various parts.

“The top of the quilt, with its many colors, shapes and fabrics, represents the community and the many individuals we are,” Morgan said. “The batting is the filler, the center of the quilt, its warmth. It represents our hope that this quilt will bring warmth, comfort, peace and healing to the individual who receives it. The backing is the strength that supports the other layers. It represents the strength of the recipient, the support of his or her family, our community and our nation. Each stitch that holds the layers together represents love, gratitude and dedication of the maker.”

She noted that all of the quilts come with a certificate as well as care instructions, ensuring the honorees understood the quilts are not meant to be treated as art pieces but rather, used on a daily basis. “My husband has one and he barely lets me touch it,” she said to general laughter. “But he uses it all the time!”

As the quilts were unfolded and displayed one by one, they drew many expressions of admiration from the crowd, as well as plenty of appreciation from their new owners. Many of the day’s recipients offered a few words after receiving their entirely unique Quilt of Valor, with Gallinari’s comments a perfect reflection of those of his fellow honorees.

“What a wonderful organization this is,” Gallinari remarked as he accepted his quilt. “This is beautiful. Thank you so very much.”

The Nye County Valor Quilters is a nonprofit organization that is operated on 100% volunteerism. In order to continue its mission of creating Quilts of Valor for area veterans, the members give their time, dedication and even their financial resources. Donations are a significant part of the organization’s success and every dollar donated goes directly toward making and presenting Quilts of Valor.

Donations can be made out to Nye County Valor Quilters and mailed to P.O. Box 3632, Pahrump, NV, 89041.

For more information or to request a quilt, visit the local chapter’s website at NCVQ.org or the national website at QOVF.org

Contact reporter Robin Hebrock at rhebrock@pvtimes.com

Quilt of Valor honorees

Veterans scheduled to receive their own Quilt of Valor at the Nye County Valor Quilters' April 4 presentation ceremony included members of four branches of the U.S. military.

U.S. Army

George Gallinari

Adam Groff

Nicholas Huggings

Audra Jacques

Monique Mendoza

Angelica Musumeci

Kevin Nelson

Mark Peterson

Shantel Staats

Kyle Vogelsberg

Joseph Waller

Wyatt Woodworth

U.S. Navy

Ethan Allen

Ronald DeAnda

William Gossage

William Hill

Jeff Lombardo

U.S. Marine Corps

Steven Kennard

Donald Sharon Jr.

U.S. Air Force