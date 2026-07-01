Pahrump ready to celebrate America 250

From the parade to free family activities and the ever-popular fireworks show, local festivities are such to be a blast.

The town of Pahrump's annual fireworks spectacular will take place at Ian Deutch Memorial Park this year, rather than at Petrack Park. (Robin Hebrock/Pahrump Valley Times file)

The 4th of July Family Fun Day will offer all kinds of family-fun and activities on Saturday, including the highly-popular watermelon eating contest. (Robin Hebrock/Pahrump Valley Times file)

The 4th of July Parade will kick off the local America 250 celebrations, with dozens of parade entrants set to march down Calvada Blvd. and create a vivid display of local patriotism. (John Clausen/Pahrump Valley Times file)

This Saturday, millions around the United States will be celebrating the 250th anniversary of the signing of the Declaration of Independence and the birth of our nation and in Pahrump, the day will be bursting with activities.

All of the fun and excitement will kick off that morning, starting with the Fourth of July Parade and rolling right into the Family Fun Day before concluding with what is widely considered one of the best fireworks spectacles in Southern Nevada. It’s all free for the public and residents will not want to miss out on the patriotic atmosphere and community camaraderie these events will attract.

Parade and Family Fun Day

The Fourth of July Parade and Family Fun Day is the work of the Pahrump Holiday Task Force, with assistance from the Pahrump Disability Outreach Program. Together, these nonprofits have put all the pieces into place for a fabulously festive day and they want the entire town to head out to the Calvada Eye to enjoy.

“Is everyone getting excited?” Pahrump Holiday Task Force Volunteer Coordinator Nicole Walters wrote in a social media post. “Road [Calvada Blvd.] closes at 8:30 a.m., parade starts at 9 a.m., Family Fun picnic with free food starts right after the parade. Watermelon-eating contest starts at 11:30 a.m. Water balloon fight with the Nye County Sheriff’s Office and the kids starts at 12 p.m.”

Helping sponsor the parade and Family Fun Day this year are Desert View Hospital, Joe’s Sanitation, Heritage Bible Church, Valley Electric Association, AmeriGas and Pahrump Family Mortuary.

“We are thrilled to be holding another Fourth of July celebration for our community and we are even more excited this year because it is such a big milestone for our country,” Pahrump Holiday Task Force Founding Officer Linda Wright-Smith enthused. “Bring the kids, bring the grandparents, bring your neighbors and friends and come have a great time in honor of 250 years of freedom and liberty.”

The Calvada Eye is located at 2101 Walt Williams Dr. For more information visit PDOP.info, email sponsors@PDOP.info or call 702-516-0847.

Pahrump Freedom Festival Fireworks Show

As darkness descends on the valley, the town of Pahrump and Zambelli Fireworks will be gearing up for the annual Freedom Festival Fireworks Show, which has been relocated from its original home. Rather than taking place at Petrack Park, the show has been moved to Ian Deutch Memorial Park, where attendees will be able to spread out on the grass fields or park and watch from their vehicles as Zambelli lead pyrotechnicians Eddie and John O’Brien launch the painstakingly choreographed show.

“This being such a significant year, my father, John, and I wanted to help celebrate with a bang on behalf of Zambelli Fireworks and the O’Brien family,” Eddie told the Pahrump Valley Times. “I would be lying if I said this year has not been interesting and stressful, since we are dealing with a new location, but I think it will be fun.”

The Pahrump Fireworks Show is set to sparkle in the sky beginning at 9 p.m. Saturday night. For those planning to attend, keep in mind that Pahrump Valley Blvd. will be closed between E. Mt. Charleston Blvd. and Calvada Blvd. from 8:30 p.m. until the end of the show. Additional parking has been created in the vacant land just off of Dandelion Street and is available in the Roadhouse parking lot. Officials are asking that everyone stay out of the launch area, which is marked off and located on the corner of Pahrump Valley Blvd. and Honeysuckle Street, and to only park in designated areas.

“The show itself, well you know I don’t release exact details of the potential we have planned until after, but I can say the finale will be two minutes with the coordination efforts of John Hagan, the national sales manager of Zambelli, and Paul. He and I, as well as my father, have made special plans to make it eventful.”

There will be a 21-gun salute prior to the show, as well as several mortar shots launched, all honoring two locals, the military veterans of the past and the American heroes of tomorrow. Carefully curated music timed to the fireworks will be played live at the park and simultaneously broadcast on KNYE Radio, 95.1 FM.

“Through the efforts of Pahrump Tourism’s Jaynee Reeves, Ski Censke and DJ Soundz, there will also be a sound system set up on Honeysuckle Street that will present the music, sound and any emergency broadcasting that may arise for safety,” Eddie added. “We’ll be doing safety briefings through this so make sure to listen if possible!”

Joining the town of Pahrump in sponsoring the 2026 Fireworks Show are Nevada Assemblyman Greg Hafen II, Charleston Peak Winery, Rent2Go, Valley Communications Association, Deanna O’Donnell of Pahrump News, Terrible’s Roadhouse, the Law Office of Robin M. Holseth, KNYE Radio, Newvine Law, Tiles for Miles, Artesian Cellars, Romero’s Mexican Restaurant and Westfield Jewelers, all of whom the O’Briens offered thanks to for their contributions.

“I would like to thank Jimmy Martinez and Courtney Kenney at the town of Pahrump for helping coordinate the shooting sites for the Fourth of July through all these years, especially this year,” Eddie added. “We want to see and feel the effects of what we created over the past handful of months for America’s birthday, so have fun, be safe and please, only shoot fireworks off where it is legal - at the Fireworks Safety Site. Happy birthday America!”

The Fireworks Safety Site will be open throughout Independence Day weekend. For more information on this, visit PahrumpNV.gov/283

Contact reporter Robin Hebrock at rhebrock@pvtimes.com