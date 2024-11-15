Pahrump revels in a celebration of island traditions

John Clausen/Pahrump Valley Times As the skies grew dark, fire dancers lit up Petrack Park with an exciting performance that drew plenty of reaction from the admiring crowd.

John Clausen/Pahrump Valley Times In the island cultures, tattoos are a meaningful and common part of the way of life and A Hui Hou Festival attendees were able to get their own temporary designs.

John Clausen/Pahrump Valley Times Hawaiian and Polynesian culture took over Petrack Park last Saturday during the 2nd Annual A Hui Hou Festival, a celebration of island style brought to town by Hele Mai Productions.

Bringing Aloha, Ohana and the culture to the desert – it’s the passion behind Hele Mai Productions, which transformed Petrack Park last Saturday into an island paradise during the 2nd Annual A Hui Hou Festival.

At 11 a.m. Saturday morning, Jarrett Calicdan and Brandon “Branz” Lozano were eager to welcome event-goers for a day filled with food, dance, music and educational experiences all aimed at drawing the community together. Hawaiian and Polynesian culture was on full display and it was clear from the impressive attendance that the event was well-received.

“Everything went great! The turnout was awesome, the weather was perfect, everyone had a good time. I saw people who were out there all day long, eating and enjoying the entertainment,” Calicdan told the Pahrump Valley Times afterward.

Though it can be difficult to gauge attendance at an event that offers free admission, Calicdan said he could safely estimate that 1,000-plus made their way to the park last Saturday. “It was definitely good energy,” he remarked. “We’ve gotten some great feedback, people had great times. This is only our second year doing this and it’s already seen an outpouring of support. People were even asking what the date for next year is and they want two days instead of one! We’re definitely going to be doing two days in 2025 so keep an eye out for when we announce the dates.”

With a successful second event under their belts, Calicdan and Lozano will be turning their attention to what’s next up for Hele Mai Productions, which the two plan to grow.

“We’re going to do a Ride for Autism Benefit next year, because that is something that is close to my heart,” Calicdan detailed. “We haven’t decided which organization we’re going to work with on that but we’re planning that for April. We also have a bunch of other little ideas for things to do throughout the year, like workshops, maybe a lei making class, things like that. And the best way to keep up with what we’re doing is on our social media.”

For more information visit HeleMaiProductions.com or the organization’s Facebook or Instagram page.

