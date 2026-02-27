Pahrump set to celebrate America’s 250th birthday

Zambelli is returning for what is expected to be the biggest fireworks show the town has yet seen.

The town of Pahrump's Fireworks Show has taken place at Petrack Park for decades but, with development around the park creating concerns, the show will now take place across the street from Ian Deutch Memorial Park. (John Clausen/Pahrump Valley Times file)

Eddie O'Brien will once again be joined by his dad, John O'Brien, as lead pyrotechnicians for Zambelli as they put on the town of Pahrump's annual fireworks spectacular. (Deanna O'Donnell/Special to the Pahrump Valley Times file)

The skies over the town of Pahrump will be alight with glittering bombs this Fourth of July, with Zambelli Fireworks set to return for the celebration marking the 250th anniversary of America. (Robin Hebrock/Pahrump Valley Times file)

This July marks the semiquincentennial anniversary of the founding of the United State of America and for the town of Pahrump – already known across the state for its spectacular fireworks shows – this means an even bigger and better pyrotechnic display is in the works. The town is putting more funding toward this year’s show than ever before and with a new location, too, officials are eagerly anticipating a fantastic Fourth of July celebration.

“Zambelli does a great show for us every year,” Pahrump Buildings and Grounds Manager Jimmy Martinez told the Nye County Commission, sitting as the governing body for the town of Pahrump, during the board’s Feb. 18 meeting.

A total of $57,750 has been allocated for the 2026 show, versus $49,350 for last year’s spectacle. Martinez explained that this helps meet rising costs for the products themselves as well as allowing for more fire power.

“It’s an enhanced show because of the 250th birthday,” Nye County and Pahrump Manager Brett Waggoner emphasized.

The contract met with easy approval, with all five commissioners voting in favor. Now, Zambelli Fireworks is readying to put on what is expected to be a dazzling display of color and sound.

Taking the lead once again will be Zambelli Fireworks pyrotechnicians John and Eddie O’Brien, with Zambelli’s national sales manager John Hagan assisting. Eddie noted that there have been concerns in the community that Zambelli would not be returning for the 2026 show but the team is excited to be on board for such a special occasion.

“My father was approached by state and local officials wondering if we would be doing the fireworks show this year, since we have made the announcement in years past that we would be stepping down,” Eddie told the Pahrump Valley Times. “After sitting down for an extensive discussion with him, we decided we would come back and celebrate America’s birthday for the town of Pahrump once again with a bang!

“I have also had people asking me if there will be a Fourth of July fireworks show in Pahrump at all, since we stated we had to stop the shows at the Petrack Park location due to rising concerns with safety for the people and structures. This may have been misunderstood,” Eddie added. “We just had to change locations because of those concerns.”

The new location for the town of Pahrump’s Fireworks Show is vacant land just south of Ian Deutch Memorial Park, formerly known as Honeysuckle Park. “The shoot area will be within the corner of Pahrump Valley Blvd. and Honeysuckle Street and will extend south through the desert in a 600-foot diameter and will be marked accordingly,” Eddie explained, adding that show attendees are not permitted in this area.

“We can’t wait, with our new location, to see how well it plays out. We think its going to be a great show and a good location,” Martinez enthused.

While 2026 is an especially exciting year in that it marks the 250th anniversary of the signing of the Declaration of Independence, it will also have a touch of somberness for the Zambelli crew. “This year will be difficult since we lost my uncle JC last November,” Eddie said. “He was a big part of the Fourth of July Freedom Festival traditions with my dad and Bret Haynes and the O’Brien family. He was actually the one who created the setup for the finale you see today, which he had used at Avi Casino and gave me the ‘okay’ to use.”

The O’Brien family would like to make the 2026 town of Pahrump Fireworks Show as big as possible and donations can help in that goal. Anyone willing to donate to the show can reach out to Eddie at powerediesel@gmail.com

“We look forward to celebrating America’s 250th birthday with all of you!” Eddie enthused.

Contact reporter Robin Hebrock at rhebrock@pvtimes.com