Pahrump Social Powwow returning for 25th year

John Clausen/Pahrump Valley Times File Pahrump Social Powwow attendees will be able to enjoy the poise and elegance of Powwow dancers at the 25th annual event, set for Nov. 22-24.

John Clausen/Pahrump Valley Times File The Drums are the heartbeat of any Powwow and for the 2024 event, Wild Horse will be the Northern Drum while Southern Soul will be the Southern Drum.

Robin Hebrock/Pahrump Valley Times File The 25th Annual Pahrump Intertribal Social Powwow will take place the weekend before Thanksgiving, with members of many Native American tribes gathering to share their culture with the community.

November is National Native American Heritage Month, a time to highlight the richly diverse culture and traditions of America’s indigenous peoples and next weekend will be the perfect time for the community to celebrate alongside those the observance honors.

The Pahrump Intertribal Social Powwow returns to mark its milestone 25th annual event. With members of an assortment of Native American tribes set to educate and entertain, as well as a ring of vendors selling food, clothing, souvenirs and more, the Pahrump Social Powwow is expected to attract thousands of attendees throughout the weekend.

Kicking off Friday, Nov. 22 at noon, the Powwow will continue through Sunday, Nov. 24 for three days of cultural immersion with the theme of “Honoring the Past, Celebrating the Future.”

There will be many types of dancing at the Pahrump Social Powwow, including Traditional and Gourd Dancers from many tribes along with Danza Azteca Xochipilli - dancers displaying the indigenous Aztec heritage from San Miguell Allende Guanajuato Mexico.

At certain times, spectators canjoin in the rhythmic motions led by the deep resonance of the drums. “During some ‘Intertribal’ dances, the master of ceremonies will invite everyone to come into the circle and join the dance,” the event website details. “If you do not know how to do the dance, you should walk with the beat. Look around and see how other men and women your age are dancing.”

The Powwow always includes a Blanket Dance, in which a colorful blanket is laid upon the grass at the center of the dance circle for the collection of funds used as a thank-you for the participants. “If possible, please make a monetary donation during the special Blanket Dance announced by the master of ceremonies,” the Powwow committee encourages.

Michael Reifel, a San Carlos Apache, will take the lead as master of ceremonies while Marvin Redeye of the Onodaga will handle the task of arena director. The Northern Drum for 2024 will be Wild Horse and taking the position of Southern Drum will be Southern Soul.

The Grand Entry, a formal procession led by head dancers and veterans bearing flags and followed by all of the events dancers, will take place at 12 p.m. both the Saturday and Sunday of the event.

“We create a cultural and educational experience for all through indigenous music, dance, crafts, storytelling and food,” the Powwow committee explains, adding, “Please bring the family to enjoy and learn about the Powwow. Take time to visit the vendors who are all artisans and craftsmen.”

The Pahrump Social Powwow is slated for Friday, Nov. 22 through Sunday, Nov. 24 at Petrack Park. Admission is free.

For more information visit PahrumpPowwow.com

Contact reporter Robin Hebrock at rhebrock@pvtimes.com

Pahrump Social Powwow

■ Friday, Nov. 22 at noon through Sunday, Nov. 24

■ Petrack Park

■ Admission is free

■ PahrumpPowwow.com