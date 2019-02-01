Pahrump students in Nevada Science Bowl championship

A new team of high school students will be crowned champions of the 28th annual Nevada Science Bowl competition Saturday, Feb. 2, an event featuring competitors from Pahrump Valley High School.
First-prize titleholders are awarded $5,000 and will advance to the National Science Bowl in Washington D.C. April 25 to 29.
Details were announced Wednesday in a news release from organizers.
Competition heats begin at 7:30 a.m. Saturday, Feb. 2, at 3050 E. Flamingo Road, with the grand-prize announcement at approximately 5:30 p.m.
Students will answer questions from science, technology, engineering and mathematics fields in a fast-paced, question-and-answer format throughout nine rounds. Local weathercaster and news anchor Nathan Tannenbaum will host as master of ceremonies, moderating the final round of competition that will be broadcast on Vegas PBS.
The top 12 teams will receive cash prizes for their school’s math and science departments. Each year, more than 15,000 students compete nationally for the opportunity to represent their school at the U.S. Department of Energy’s National Science Bowl, the largest and most prestigious science competition in the country.
Sponsors of the 2019 Nevada Science Bowl include the U.S. Department of Energy (DOE) National Nuclear Security Administration Nevada Field Office (signature sponsor), Mission Support and Test Services LLC, Environmental Management Nevada Environmental Program Services, Bureau of Reclamation, Nevada National Security Site contractor SOC, and Navarro and contractor JGMS.
News media are welcome to cover the Nevada Science Bowl. Access to the competition, students, coaches, parents, volunteers and spectators is permitted. Follow the progress of Nevada Science Bowl on Facebook and Twitter using #NVScienceBowl.
A registration and welcome session is planned for today, Friday, Feb. 1, at the National Atomic Testing Museum, 755 E. Flamingo Road in Las Vegas.
For more information about the Nevada Science Bowl, visit @NevadaScienceBowl on Facebook. For more information about the DOE National Science Bowl, visit https://science.energy.gov/wdts/nsb
PARTICIPATING SCHOOLS
· Arbor View High School
· Bishop Manogue High School (Reno, Nevada)
· Cedar High School (Cedar City, Utah)
· Centennial High School
· Coral Academy of Science Las Vegas
· Coral Academy of Science (Reno, Nevada)
· Coronado High School
· Davidson Academy (Reno, Nevada)
· Douglas High School (Minden, Nevada)
· Durango High School
· Ed W. Clark High School
· Foothill High School
· George Whittell High School (Zephyr Cove, Nevada)
· Green Valley High School
· Laughlin High School (Laughlin, Nevada)
· Legacy High School
· Liberty High School
· Northwest Career and Technical Academy
· Pahrump Valley High School (Pahrump, Nevada)
· Palo Verde High School
· Rancho High School
· Reno High School (Reno, Nevada)
· Robert McQueen High School (Reno, Nevada)
· Timpview High School (Provo, Utah)
· West Career and Technical Academy
Source: organizers