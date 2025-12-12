Pahrump supports nonprofit Friends of Nye County Sheriff’s Office at organization’s first event — PHOTOS

Formed as a nonprofit organization, Friends of Nye County Sheriff’s Office aims to raise funds for the law enforcement agency’s events and programs. (John Clausen/Pahrump Valley Times)

On Friday, Dec. 5, the valley community gathered in Pahrump to support the county’s sheriff’s office at a recently formed organization’s first event.

“I am so happy for the support and the people that have showed up tonight,” said Friends of Nye County Sheriff’s Office President Tammy Engel during the event. “They’ve donated, they’re here having a good time, having dinner at Artesian Cellars, and they’re buying raffle tickets. We have a live auction later, and I’m excited for that too. So I think it’s turned out really well for a first event.”

Friends of Nye County Sheriff’s Office held a First Friday fundraising event last week at local winery and restaurant Artesian Cellars. Approximately 60 people attended, with many of the attendees enjoying Artesian Cellars’ handcrafted drinks and food.

“A lot of people want to support the sheriff’s office and they just don’t know how, and this is a fantastic way for them to support the sheriff’s office,” Engel told the Pahrump Valley Times.

Formed as a nonprofit organization in August of this year, Friends of Nye County Sheriff’s Office aims to raise funds for the law enforcement agency’s events and programs.

“As a non-profit partner to the Nye County Sheriff’s Office, our mission is to secure and provide essential resources ranging from community engagement support to critical equipment purchases that enhance public safety, foster officer community trust, and help ensure Nye County remains a safe place to live, work, and play,” reads the organization’s mission statement.

Various items such as fireworks, a wooden flag made by Engel herself, and an air fryer were auctioned at the First Friday gathering. Many different raffle baskets were also won by attendees. A few vendors were set up outside, and local DJ Ruh Roh Music provided music at the event.

“Tonight’s proceeds are going to go toward our Shop With a Cop event coming up real soon,” said Nye County Sheriff Joe McGill, who was in attendance.

Vickey Balint, president and founder of Southwestern Wilds, a local organization that advocates for wild mustangs and burros, was at the event to show her support for Friends of Nye County Sheriff’s Office.

“As we celebrate the launch of Friends of Nye County Sheriff’s Office, the new nonprofit arm dedicated to supporting law enforcement and their community outreach efforts, I am proud to show support, not just as an individual but on behalf of Southwestern Wilds,” explained Balint. “It’s vital for one nonprofit to stand alongside another, working together to build a stronger community. By joining forces and embracing the diversity of our missions, we can make a meaningful difference in the lives of those we serve and help our community thrive in new ways.”

Other notables who attended the fundraiser included District 4 Commissioner and Chair Ron Boskovich; Pahrump Town Manager and Nye County Manager Brett Waggoner; Nye County Undersheriff Cory Fowles; and Pahrump Valley Chamber of Commerce CEO Jenney Sartin.

“People should get involved with Friends of Nye County Sheriff’s Office because we’re here backing the blue and supporting the community,” Engel enthused.

For more information on Friends of Nye County Sheriff’s Office, visit the organization’s Facebook page under Friends of Nye County Sheriff’s Office.

