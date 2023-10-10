74°F
Pahrump suspect who fled child abuse, gun charges found in Las Vegas after 5 weeks on the run

By Selwyn Harris Pahrump Valley Times
October 10, 2023 - 2:45 pm
 
Special to the Pahrump Valley Times Nye County Sheriff’s Office detective Cory Fowles takes Pahrump fugitive Chad Utter into custody after his recent arrest in Las Vegas.

The Pahrump fugitive who had been on the run for more than five weeks after being suspected of child abuse and firearms charges was arrested on Oct. 5 in Clark County.

Nye County Sheriff Joe McGill told the Pahrump Valley Times that detectives received an anonymous tip that Utter was at an address in Las Vegas.

“They responded to that address attempting to make contact and located some people in the back house,” he said. “They advised that Chad was on the property. They made entry into the premises and he was found and taken into custody without incident.”

McGill said Las Vegas Metropolitan Police helped capture Utter.

Previous unsuccessful attempt

Last week, Nye County officers surrounded a Pahrump home along the 2000 block of East Ambush Street, in the area of Calvada Boulevard and Dandelion Street, but failed to locate Utter following a tip that he was spotted there.

Bail amount for Utter was set at $15,000.

Contact reporter Selwyn Harris at sharris@pvtimes.com. On Twitter: @pvtimes

