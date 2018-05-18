Pahrump sways to island beats during music festival

The sounds of the islands and other beats pulsed across Ian Deutch Memorial Park during Mother’s Day weekend with several performers hitting the stage during a music festival coined “One Love.”
The day-long One Love music festival brought performances by area musicians with the sounds of reggae, blues, jazz and other beats to the park for most of the afternoon to a couple dozen attendees and those passing by and partaking in other activities on May 12.
“I want to bring the music to the people of Pahrump, the show, the atmosphere, the sound, to the people of Pahrump—different vibes,” said Stan Rankin T, the festival’s organizer.
The “One Love” festival brought out Caribbean-style food, along with other flavors.
Also, jewelry and colorful apparel, some featuring famed reggae legend Bob Marley, and other items, were available for sale during the festival.
Rankin T, a native of Jamaica, has been in the reggae scene in Las Vegas for more than three decades. He has been on the University of Nevada, Las Vegas’ KUNV 91.5 The Source radio station, playing reggae since 1982.
The performer and DJ is on the station every Saturday from 1 p.m. to 4 p.m.
Rankin T performed his reggae beats during the “One Love” festival, as did other noted performers: The Meshack Reggae Band, Eric London, Jennifer and the June Bugs and others. The event was emceed by Marvin Capleton, according to information on the event’s advertisement.
Rankin T said he’s performed all over the state, including many places in Nye County: Goldfield, Beatty and other spots. He has lived in Pahrump for about 25 years.
In 2017, he brought an event dubbed Caribbean Mardi Gras Carnival/Reggae Festival to the Bob Ruud Community Center.
He is hoping to bring more reggae and other music to the area in the future.
