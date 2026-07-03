Pahrump Tourism Info Center overhaul revealed — PHOTOS

The community came together to celebrate the new mural, music and landscaping at the Grand Reopening event.

The parking lot at Petrack Park was bustling with activity as residents joined town and county officials at the Grand Reopening for the Pahrump Tourism Info Center and everyone was eager to see the results of the project. (Robin Hebrock/Pahrump Valley Times)

The new mural gracing the walls and ceiling of the Pahrump Tourism Center was created by lead mural artists Orlando Lara, left, and assistants Tori Pena, center, and Patti Romo, right. (Robin Hebrock/Pahrump Valley Times)

Representatives of the town of Pahrump Tourism department were out on Tuesday to mark the Grand Reopening of the Tourism Info Center and they were handing out swag as well as information on the area's many attractions. (Robin Hebrock/Pahrump Valley Times)

Local songwriter Rick Scanlan takes a look around the newly renovated Pahrump Tourism Info Center, which features a brand new mural as well as an audio system playing Scanlan's song, 'New Old West', also known as 'The Pahrump Song'. (Robin Hebrock/Pahrump Valley Times)

Pahrump Tourism Director Jaynee Reeves, left, stands beside Nye County and town of Pahrump Manager Brett Waggoner as he officially cuts the ribbon at the Tourism Info Center Grand Reopening. (Robin Hebrock/Pahrump Valley Times)

The Pahrump Tourism Info Center, located in the Petrack Park parking lot, has an all new look and feel and a Grand Reopening took place Tuesday, June 30 to celebrate the completion of the months-long project. (Robin Hebrock/Pahrump Valley Times)

This week, members of the Pahrump community gathered for a celebration marking the culmination of a months-long project, the complete overhaul of the Pahrump Tourism Info Center, and it was a morning full of delighted exclamations as everyone admired the work that had gone into making this small structure something that truly shines.

Taking place Tuesday, June 30, the Tourism Info Center Grand Reopening saw dozens of residents and officials mingling and enjoying the free corn dogs, bomb pops and cold water being handed out by the Pistol’s Pitstop and Pastries food truck. A canopy-covered booth was set up as well, with Pahrump Tourism information and swag available, which saw regular visits until the big moment of the day, the ribbon-cutting ceremony.

Pahrump Tourism Director Jaynee Reeves welcomed the crowd, obviously pleased to see the large number in attendance.

“There were so many people, so many factions involved in this process,” Reeves explained before the door was rolled open. “We’ve got Pahrump Valley Main Street, that donated this amazing way-finding sign, made with historical wood for the Pahrump Valley Museum – it’s beautiful, right? And I also need to thank the designers of this sign, which was IED Signs. They also helped us with the welcome and thank you signs on the main highway. Amazing local company! And the lanterns on top do flicker at night, so it’s a nice little added ambience, so to speak.

“We also have Rick Scanlan’s music playing on the inside, which you’ll get a chance to enjoy. Thank you, Rick, for being here,” Reeves continued. “We also have our wonderful, fearless team muralists over here, Tori Pena, Patti Romo and Orlando Lara, who was the lead of the project. Wait until you see it! And there are little hidden things in the mural, so feel free to try to scope those things out and figure out where those are.”

There were many others involved in the project, too, with Reeves offering thanks to Bob Adams, the town’s marketing agency Braintrust, the media and of course, Pahrump Buildings and Grounds crews, who helped with the new landscaping, curbing and more.

Town of Pahrump and Nye County Manager Brett Waggoner then stepped forward, scissors gripped in readiness, to perform the honor of snipping the blue ribbon and officially opening the newly renovated space.

A queue of people all eager to see inside immediately began to form and it was more than apparent that the results were appreciated. Many could be heard commenting on the intricate details of the mural, with its many “Easter eggs” to find, including a nod to the NyE Communities Coalition, the town’s status as a Purple Heart entity, its wild horses and burros and much more, all set against a desert landscape, rugged mountains and a spectacularly colorful sunset. Even the ceiling was incorporated into the mural, with a design depicting Pahrump’s gorgeous, star-scattered night skies.

“I think it’s awesome!” Waggoner told the Times when asked what he thought of the results. “I think it turned out very nice.”

“We are so proud! It’s looks so cool,” Reeves enthused as she introduced the Times to Lara, Pena and Romo.

“I guess I’m becoming known as the sunset mural guy here in town,” Lara remarked with a grin. “And I think the [mural] medium lends itself to that. I’ve been an artist for over 30 years and when they approached me about doing this, I said for sure.”

“We all worked together really well,” Romo said, while Lara added that the desert is a subject they all enjoy rendering.

“At first glance, it looks like there is nothing out here. But the more you sit still with it, you realize, there is actually a lot going on,” Lara said.

“And I’ve lived here my whole life, so I think I was able to kind of add on to it through that,” Pena noted.

As for local musician Rick Scanlan, whose song “New Old West” now plays over the audio system inside the Tourism Info Center, he, too, was thrilled with the outcome.

“I love it. I’ve already walked through it twice. I think it’s a great idea and I totally love it,” Scanlan enthused. “And I am really, really happy that they chose that song. It’s taken me 22 years to get that song to this point. It was copywritten in 2004, so it’s been around for a long time. But what’s really cool is, the town and the tourism department bought a license in perpetuity, so they can use it for any promotional purpose they want and the song will live longer than me!”

Reeves herself was overcome with joy at not only the new look and feel of the Tourism Info Center, but at the public’s reception of it, as well.

“This is mind-blowing, because this is going to be huge for our community,” she said. “And it’s just really about pride. A lot went into it and we are so happy that it all came together.”

The Pahrump Tourism Info Center is located at the corner of Highway 160 and Basin Avenue, in the Petrack Park parking lot. The building is open from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. daily.

For more information, contact the tourism department at 775-537-5121 or go to VisitPahrump.com

Contact reporter Robin Hebrock at rhebrock@pvtimes.com