Pahrump updates town signs and tourism website

The town's new "Thank You for Visiting Pahrump" signs have been installed at each of the four entrance/exits into the valley, including on two ends of Highway 160 and at the edges of town on Highway 372 and Bell Vista Avenue. (Robin Hebrock/Pahrump Valley Times)

The town of Pahrump has recently updated its "Welcome to" and "Thank You for Visiting" signs, with a new color scheme replacing the formerly used bright orange and blue. (Robin Hebrock/Pahrump Valley Times)

The town of Pahrump has a newly redesigned tourism website, VisitPahrump.com, which provides all kinds of information for those traveling through the area. (VisitPahrump.com)

The town of Pahrump has recently updated its "Welcome to" and "Thank You for Visiting" signs, with a new color scheme replacing the formerly used bright orange and blue. (Robin Hebrock/Pahrump Valley Times)

Visitors to the Pahrump Valley now have new signs to greet them as they enter and exit the town and for those planning to stick around and have some fun while here, a fully redesigned Pahrump Tourism site has also been launched.

Intended to foster tourism and ensure that adventurers know all about the many events, activities, community amenities and sights that make the area a draw, the new website offers a comprehensive yet easy-to-navigate layout.

Braintrust, a company that specializes in destination marketing, conceived and developed the new website, which contains valuable information on the vast array of things that can be enjoyed in and around the valley.

Events, accomodations

The site highlights an evolving list of local events – such as the Pahrump Chili Cook-off that is set for this weekend, the Pahrump Intertribal Social Powwow that takes places every November and the Pahrump Hot Air Rally in the Valley that had color floating through the skies this February.

“The site also featured accommodations and RV resort listings, an events calendar and a dedicated visitor center planning section, making it a one-stop resource from first click to arrival,” a news release detailed. “Whether planning a weekend getaway or discovering Pahrump for the first time, the new website is the ultimate guide to everything this remarkable valley has to offer.”

“We built this website for the traveler who wants more than the ordinary. Whether it’s sipping award-winning wines at one of our local wineries, hitting the track at Spring Mountain Motor Resort or exploring hundreds of miles of off-road trails, there is something here for everyone,” Pahrump Tourism Coordinator Jaynee Reeves remarked. “For those who love the great outdoors, Death Valley National Park is just down the road, along with ghost towns, canyon hikes and hot air balloon rides over the valley. Pahrump is a community with heart, character and experiences you simply cannot find anywhere else and this new website is our way of opening the door and saying, ‘Come see it for yourself.’”

Braintrust Creative Director Jesse Mello describes Pahrump as a town with its own unique personality and the aim was to create a website that reflects this. “Intentional content organization allows visitors to feel like they already know their way around before they’ve even booked a trip,” Mello stated, while Braintrust Director of Digital Development Sunny Wanser added, “We built this new site with AIO [Artificial Intelligence Optimization], so Pahrump performs in a competitive tourism landscape, ensuring it owns every moment a traveler is ready to explore.”

Updated signs

Once tourists have their trip all planned out and make their way to town, they will be hailed by the new “Welcome to Pahrump” signs that have recently been installed at the four entries to the valley – Highway 160 north and south, Highway 372 and Bell Vista Avenue. Upon departure, they will also see “Thank You for Visiting” signs.

Reeves told the Pahrump Valley Times that the updated signs project cost the town less than $18,000 and was funded through local room taxes, which are paid by those staying in local hotels, RV parks and other such short-term accommodations. This is significantly less than the previous round of signs cost, which were installed at the end of 2020 and came in with a price tag of more than $34,000. And the signs are not just new, either. They have a completely updated look, too, reflecting a new tourism color scheme of dark maroon and teal, replacing the bright orange and blue colors previously featured.

“The colors are for our Trojans at Pahrump Valley High School and Sharks at Rosemary Clarke Middle School and they also represent our native culture and local venues,” Reeves explained.

When first installed, the new “Thank You for Visiting” signs attracted public criticism, as there was a typo in which there was no space between the words “Thank You” and the star on the state of Nevada outline was located too far southeast. These items were quickly rectified, however, with Reeves noting, “We take feedback seriously and want the community to be proud of what we are doing.”

For more on the tourism opportunities in Pahrump and the surrounding communities, go to VisitPahrump.com

Contact reporter Robin Hebrock at rhebrock@pvtimes.com