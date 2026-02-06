Pahrump Valley Academy opening deferred to 2027

This past December, the team behind Pahrump Valley Academy (PVA) was ecstatic to announce that after many applications, they had finally received authorization from the Nevada State Public Charter School Authority to open the very first charter school in the valley. But without a proper facility in which to host students, teachers and staff, officials with the charter school have now made the decision to postpone its start date until the 2027-2028 school year.

“The Pahrump Valley Academy team is deferring opening its doors of the first charter school authorized to open in Pahrump from August 2026 to August 2027,” PVA Executive Director Dr. Sable Marandi announced in a press release issued Wednesday evening. “The additional time allows the team to meet all opening requirements and open the academy’s doors in a suitable facility reflective of the highest standards.”

PVA was originally the dream of Marandi but over the years, she has developed a team that shares in that dream and is determined to see it come to fruition. Making up the PVA board of directors are seven individuals who each bring their own personal touch to the organization, including Dr. Tom Waters, Michelle Caird, Kay LaPointe, Tynia Dickson, Tim Burke, Jonathan Nelson and Dr. Maria Jerinic.

The charter school, once open, will host students in grades kindergarten through fifth for its first year, after which the aim is to add one grade level each new school year. The curriculum is to maintain a college-preparatory focus with an individualized approach that not only challenges students but helps them develop their full potential.

Marandi, who holds a doctorate in cognition, has been striving to establish PVA since 2019, when the first of its applications was submitted to the charter authority. Despite repeated denials, she and the PVA team have never given up and this latest setback is not about to dissuade the team, either. As always, they will carry on with the effort to bring the first charter school to Pahrump and expand educational options for local families.

“Please bear with us as we work to build a home in our town, in Pahrump, for an institution determined to become synonymous with the highest standards in K-12 education,” Marandi stated, adding, “All community members who have reached out to PVA through the academy’s website will be contacted by a representative of the academy before March 1 through their contact information, as provided by them to the site.

For more information, please visit our website or contact me directly through Dr.Marandi@MyPVA.school

