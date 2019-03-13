Pahrump Veterans Extravaganza sees enormous success

Robin Hebrock/Pahrump Valley Times The Bob Ruud Community Center was teeming with area residents during the 3rd Annual Veterans Extravaganza, held March 8.

Robin Hebrock/Pahrump Valley Times Veterans were able to connect with all sorts of organizations and entities at the Veterans Extravaganza, such as the Disabled American Veterans Chapter #15, pictured in the forefront of this photo.

Robin Hebrock/Pahrump Valley Times The Disabled American Veterans Auxiliary prepared a luncheon for Veterans Extravaganza attendees to enjoy, including fruit and sandwiches which attendees were obviously thrilled to partake of.

Robin Hebrock/Pahrump Valley Times Conversation can make a person quite thirsty but there was no fear of this occurring at the Veterans Extravaganza, with plenty of drinks provided for all.

Robin Hebrock/Pahrump Valley Times Veterans Extravaganza volunteers and organizers are shown at the sign-in booth, where veteran attendees were each handed a ticket for free ice cream as well as the raffle drawings.

It was a busy and bustling day for many in the Pahrump community during the 3rd Annual Veterans Extravaganza, an event geared toward providing an all-encompassing information outlet for former U.S. military service members.

Hosted Friday, March 8 at the Bob Ruud Community Center, the Veterans Extravaganza included more than 30 vendors with a huge array of information for the veteran population, as well as their family members.

Representatives from a variety of organizations and entities participated, providing educational materials and one-on-one discussion opportunities for those seeking local resources and access to the benefits they deserve.

“The 3rd Annual Veterans Extravaganza was an astounding success for the veterans and their families. Since we have new people in Nye County and Pahrump and those who ‘just didn’t get the word’, we need to provide this valuable information each year to veterans who otherwise would not receive it,” event organizer Dr. Tom Waters said.

“The community has information that veterans need… information that is important to veterans and their families,” Waters stated. “The information covered health care, VA mortgages, educational benefits, personally trained service dogs, Quilts of Valor, legal advice and so much more.”

Event sponsor Frank Carbone was also obviously delighted with the turnout, telling the Pahrump Valley Times, “It was heartwarming to see our veterans getting the help they earned.” He remarked that the event was imperative for the community because, “So many veterans and spouses of deceased veterans can be informed about the benefits they have.”

The community center was packed with extravaganza attendees throughout the entire event, with a reported 180 veterans making their way there and dozens of veteran family members able to gain valuable information as well.

Those manning the vendor booths were kept occupied by a steady stream of residents and all seemed pleased with the overall experience.

“Every response I have received about the extravaganza from attendees and the vendors has been extremely positive,” Waters stated. “This includes the organization, the setup, the food and snacks provided, and the opportunity to participate. The raffles were ingenious and provided smiles and fun while serious discussions were also taking place.”

Putting together an event of such magnitude is no small task and there were many involved who helped make the extravaganza a triumph once again.

Waters took the time to offer his gratitude, stating, “Our sincere thanks to the vendors for the information and raffle prizes, the town of Pahrump, the Disabled America Veterans Chapter #15 Auxiliary, who provided the food, and all the volunteers who worked to make this extravaganza the success that it was.”

Carbone added his appreciation for fellow event sponsor Senator Pete Goicoechea, the entire extravaganza team, Michelle Blodgett, Jaynee Reeves, B&C Printing and Nye County Commissioner John Koenig.

With three years of success under its belt, the Veterans Extravaganza looks to become a tradition in the Pahrump Valley and there are already plans in the works for next year’s event. Waters detailed that the 2020 extravaganza is scheduled for Friday, March 6 at the Bob Ruud Community Center.

