Pahrump woman accused of child neglect after kids found living in ‘filthy’ RV

By Selwyn Harris Pahrump Valley Times
November 8, 2022 - 9:12 am
 
Nye County Detention Crystal Fenn
A Pahrump mother has been accused of child abuse after a deputy allegedly found her living with her children in a “filthy” RV, according to the Nye County Sheriff’s Office.

At approximately 3:12 p.m. on Nov. 2, Deputy Cody Murphy responded to a local residence, where he made contact with Crystal Fenn, who was wanted on a nationwide extraditable warrant through Utah for alleged non-support of a child.

Deplorable living conditions

“While speaking to Fenn, she asked if she could say good-bye to her children who were inside of an RV where they all lived,” Murphy’s report noted. “Upon opening the door, I noticed a foul odor emanating from the RV, but was unable to immediately locate the source.”

Fenn gave consent to a welfare check of the children who were inside the RV, according to Murphy’s report.

Trash galore

“Upon making full entry into the RV, the odor hit me once again,” according to Murphy’s report. “I then located a bed with two children in their diapers. I also noticed a pile of miscellaneous belongings with an exposed extension cord. On the other side of the bed, I noticed a large amount of trash located on a shelf.”

Unsanitary bath, bedrooms

The report went on to state that the children were reportedly 2 and 4 years of age and were wearing only diapers.

“I further made my way into the RV and located the bathroom covered by a bed sheet,” Murphy’s report noted. “When I pulled back the sheet, approximately 20 flies were flying out of a large pile of clothing approximately 5-foot tall. I then made my way into the main living room area where I located three more beds. One of the beds had no sheets or blankets on it. The other two beds had blankets on them.”

Murphy also said that one of the beds had a pile of blankets that were balled up.

“In the living room area there was also a large 55-gallon uncovered trash can that was filled to the top,” he said. “In front of the trash can was an unknown liquid substance that appear to be drying out, but not completely dried. There was also an abundance of belongings laying on the living room floor.”

Following Murphy’s inspection of the RV, Fenn was found in violation of Nevada Revised Statute 200.508 when she placed her children in a situation that would cause unjustifiable physical or mental suffering, according to the report.

“As a result of the disarray and filth of the RV that they resided in, I believe that this disarray could or would lead to a possible heightened risk for infections for the children with their already stinted immune systems.” Murphy concluded, “Fenn was also in violation of Nevada Revised Statute 211.370, that being a fugitive from justice on an out-of-state warrant.”

Fenn was taken into custody on one count of child abuse or neglect and transported to the Nye County Detention Center.

Bail amount was set at $10,000.

Contact reporter Selwyn Harris at sharris@pvtimes.com.

