Pahrump woman arrested for allegedly fighting with deputy at Home Depot

A Pahrump woman who called 911 from Home Depot to falsely report an emergency was arrested Jan. 22 following a physical fight with a deputy there, according to a Nye County Sheriff’s report.

Deputy Breanna Nelson was dispatched to the retailer after Linda Johnson, of Pahrump, called 911, according to a sheriff’s report.

Johnson has a history of calling 911 for non-emergencies, according to the report, and when the deputy arrived she found the woman in the parking lot. The manager of Home Depot reportedly wanted to press charges against her for trespassing.

“Johnson was sitting in the front passenger seat of a vehicle,” Nelson wrote in her deputy’s report. “After making contact with Johnson, I advised her she was under arrest for trespassing. I instructed Johnson to get out of the vehicle, to which she refused.”

The report said the deputy grabbed Johnson by the arms and attempted to remove her from the vehicle.

“Johnson then kicked me in the leg once and hit me in the nose once,” according to Nelson’s report. “I was then able to pull Johnson out of the vehicle and place her into custody. Johnson committed the crime of unlawful use of an emergency number by calling 911 multiple times without an emergency being present.”

Additional charges include resisting a public officer and battery on a protected person.

Johnson had been previously cited for trespassing at late last year.

She was transported to the Nye County Detention Center. Bail was set at $10,500.

