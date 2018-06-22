Pahrump’s Car Studio to host PDOP fundraiser

With the dusty summer months upon the Pahrump Valley, vehicles all across town are in need of a good scrubdown and this weekend, residents can head over to Car Studio to spruce up their cars and trucks while also supporting a local cause.

Car Studio has decided to host its first-ever donation car wash, with the proceeds to benefit the nonprofit Pahrump Disability Outreach Program and its Skills Club.

In addition to getting their cars cleaned by professionals, attendees will be able to enjoy some good eats with Grandpa’s Barbecue and there should also be plenty of laughs with a dunk tank. Patrons will be able to test their aim while Nye County Sheriff’s Office personnel await the perfect strike that will send them splashing into the watery depths.

PDOP President David Boruchowitz is encouraging the entire community to head out and support the nonprofit. “PDOP would like to thank Car Studio in advance for this fundraiser,” he stated. “Car Studio has always been a supporter of PDOP and we are grateful for that. This fundraiser will be a fun time and a great opportunity to meet some of our great members.”

PDOP is described as a multi-faceted program aimed at providing support to all family members of a child with disabilities. Members are given a place to go for information, education, training and friendship right here in Pahrump, eliminating the need to travel all the way into Las Vegas for such support.

“All of our staff are volunteers and accept no compensation for their countless hours dedicated to this organization,” Boruchowitz detailed. “We believe in the cause that we are participating in and as a result, we refuse to receive compensation for those efforts. We provide monthly social activities where special needs children and their families can come and interact with peers with similar limitations.

“This is a time where families and children who are routinely overwhelmed by routine social activities can participate and enjoy the benefits without the stress of such. We routinely help special needs children obtain specialized medical procedures that they may not be able to receive otherwise due to extreme costs.”

The inaugural Car Studio donation car wash fundraiser to benefit PDOP is set for Saturday and Sunday, June 23 and 24 from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Car Studio is located at 681 S. Highway 160 in the Pahrump Nugget Hotel and Casino parking lot. To learn more about PDOP visit www.pdop.info or call 702-516-0847.

