Pahrump’s Justin Leavitt skate park temporarily closed for concrete patchwork project

By Selwyn Harris Pahrump Valley Times
November 1, 2024 - 4:30 am
 

A popular destination for area youth will be temporarily shut down in Pahrump as work gets underway for several scheduled repairs.

As stated in a town news release, the Justin Leavitt Memorial Skate Park in Pahrump closed for the concrete patchwork project which began on Monday, Oct. 28.

It should be noted that the repairs will not affect regular functions and operations at Ian Deutch Memorial Park, as the work is dedicated exclusively to just the skate park.

The project is scheduled to take roughly five weeks to complete and will tentatively reopen in early December, according to town officials.

On September 17, of this year the Nye County Board of Commissioners, voted to green light and award the the $183,000 upgrade contract to Pahrump’s Performance Concrete for repairs to approximately 3,500 linear feet of cracked concrete at the site.

Ian Deutch Memorial Park, formerly Honeysuckle Park, is a 20-plus acre family facility which also serves as Pahrump’s main park for little league baseball, and youth soccer games.

The site is equipped with four lighted fields and playgrounds.

Additional amenities include BBQ pits, a gazebo, picnic tables, a pavilion and two bocce ball courts.

Just adjacent to the playground area are four tee ball fields.

The park can also be reserved for private groups and organizations hosting special events.

Ian Deutch Memorial Park is located at 1600 Honeysuckle Street.

Contact reporter Selwyn Harris at sharris@pvtimes.com. or on X, formerly Twitter: @pvtimes

