Pahrump’s new Italian eatery holds ribbon-cutting event

John Clausen/Pahrump Valley Times Owner Gary Rurans (center) cuts the ribbon inside Mia Ava East Coast Pizza, flaked by Chamber of Commerce CEO Jenney Sartin (left), chamber board president Beth Lee (right) and Ms. Senior Golden Years Queen, Debbie Forrest (far right).
John Clausen/Pahrump Valley Times Owner Gary Rurans and his wife Catherine show examples of their delicious New York style pizzas.
John Clausen/Pahrump Valley Times Open 7 days a week from 11 a.m. to 8 p.m., Mia Ava East Coast Pizza is located at 1971 Pahrump Valley Blvd.
By John Clausen Pahrump Valley Times
December 18, 2024 - 6:53 am
 

“Everybody on Facebook from New York and the East Coast says it tastes just like home,” proclaims Gary Rurans, owner of Pahrump’s newest restaurant, Mia Ava East Coast Pizza, on the northwest corner of Pahrump Valley Blvd. and Calvada Blvd. “If you can keep the New Yorkers happy, you know you’ve done something right.”

Open since June, Rurans hosted his ribbon-cutting ceremony with the Chamber of Commerce on Wednesday, Dec. 4.

Rurans knows his way around pizza and Italian cuisine. As he explains, “I was part of Tower Pizza with my friend Mike (Michael Parascandolo). We were partners in that.” Rurans decided to retire and left Tower Pizza. “Then this space came available. I thought you know what, why not.”

Customers to Mia Ava can choose from three types of pizza — thin crust New York style pizza, deep dish Detroit style pizza, and Grandma pizza, a Long Island thin crust rectangular pizza. Pizza by the slice is also available, along with pasta dishes, salads, hot sandwiches, appetizers and more.

Open 7 days a week from 11 a.m. to 8 p.m., Rurans says lunchtimes are really busy. Order out by calling 775-505-4434 or dine in at this clean and charming pizzeria, located at 1971 S. Pahrump Valley Blvd. They are on Facebook and online at www.miaavaeastcoastpizza.com.

By Taylor Lane Special to the Pahrump Valley Times

California may not have seen a tsunami after an earthquake shook northern California on Thursday, the rarest fish in the world felt their own little tsunami in their tiny, cavern home.

 
By Jessica Hill Special to the Pahrump Valley Times

Nevada Gov. Joe Lombardo joined with 25 other Republican governors to sign a letter saying they were eager to aid in Trump’s deportation plans.

By Robin Hebrock Pahrump Valley Times

The Avery Project is aiming to exceed last year’s record.

By Robin Hebrock Pahrump Valley Times

An update on the water board details multiple accomplishments.