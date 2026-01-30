Pahrump’s newest wild horse prompting calls for caution

Baby Zephyr takes a few minutes to rest his legs while his mother, Rain, grazes. These two have become a public draw since Zephyr's birth, prompting calls for caution around the herd. (Michele Cheeseman/Special to the Pahrump Valley Times)

Wild mare Rain, herd stallion Spirit and their new baby, Zephry, take a stroll around the Calvada Eye, one of the locations this wild horse herd frequents. (Michele Cheeseman/Special to the Pahrump Valley Times)

Feeling frisky one morning at the Calvada Eye, the wild baby colt Zephyr bucks and jumps around in the grassy field, testing his muscles and getting a feel for the movements that will be key to him as he grows into a stallion. (Michele Cheeseman/Special to the Pahrump Valley Times)

Plenty of people think there's nothing cuter than a new baby horse but residents and visitors to town are reminded that they should never approach, touch or feed wild horses, as this places both the horses and themselves in danger. (Michele Cheeseman/Special to the Pahrump Valley Times)

The newest wild horse in the Calvada herd, a colt named Zephyr, feeds off of his mother, a wild mare known as Rain, while the two relax at the Calvada Eye. (Michele Cheeseman/Special to the Pahrump Valley Times)

This month, the wild horses known as the Calvada herd greeted their newest addition. Named Zephyr by Southwestern Wilds and its community of members, the colt was born on Wednesday, Jan. 21 to father Spirit and mother Rain, the same wild horses who produced Zamora nearly one year prior.

As can be expected, Pahrump’s newest wild horse has been drawing plenty of additional attention to this herd and while observing them is a temptation many cannot resist, officials and equine advocates are once again urging people to keep their distance and to never attempt to touch any of the valley’s wild horses.

“One of our beautiful wild mares welcomed her baby today and we are overjoyed to celebrate this precious new life in our community,” Vanessa Fernandez of Southwestern Wilds announced shortly after Zephyr’s birth. “At the same time, we are begging and pleading with everyone to please give more than enough space to mom and baby. No approaching, no following, no feeding, no photographing up close. The stallion and entire herd are going to be extremely protective of this new baby so please, we ask 200 feet. Please do not get between the horses if the herd members are separated. Horses, especially wild ones, are known to charge, bite, kick, stomp and do anything in their power if they feel under attack.”

Lending credence to this statement, only a few days after Zephyr’s birth a Southwestern Wilds member posted on the group’s Facebook page about an encounter with the herd stallion, Spirit.

“I wanted to share my experience yesterday, so others will hopefully take it seriously. I was driving through a neighborhood and could see Spirit off in the distance,” Theresa Kozma Rivera wrote.

Feeling relatively comfortable with the large distance between herself and the stallion, she parked and got out of her vehicle, hoping to catch a glimpse of Zephyr. That’s when things shifted, with Spirit raising his head and beginning to make a bee-line in Kozma Rivera’s direction. Understanding the danger this could present, she got back into her vehicle, snapped a photo using zoom and left.

“When those who know say the horses will be protective of the baby and charge at you, they know what they’re talking about!” she concluded.

This is a prime example of why Southwestern Wilds, along with town and county officials, are reminding the community to give the wild horses space. If any person were to be seriously injured by these wild horses while they are simply trying to protect themselves and their baby, the entire herd could ultimately be removed by the Bureau of Land Management, a situation that would undoubtedly devastate those who love to see these creatures living their lives here in the valley.

“This is not optional. This is critical. Stress placed on the mare during this bonding period can delay or stop milk production, putting the foal’s life at serious risk,” Fernandez emphasized, adding, “Important legal notice; harassing, approaching, feeding or interfering with our wild horses and burros is a gross misdemeanor and an arrestable offense. The Nye County Sheriff’s Office will prosecute violations. We all take the care, protection and respect of our wilds very seriously and we want this baby to thrive, bond naturally and remain wild. The greatest gift you can give this mother and foal right now is distance, peace and respect. Thank you for standing with us, following the law and helping protect the future of our wild herds.”

Southwestern Wilds is a nonprofit dedicated to wild horse and burro advocacy and education. More information can be found on the group’s Facebook page or at SouthwesternWilds.org

Contact reporter Robin Hebrock at rhebrock@pvtimes.com