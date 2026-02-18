Pahrump’s Veterans Extravaganza returning this March

The Pahrump Veterans Extravaganza has become an annual event in the community, giving former military members the chance to learn about the resources available to them. (John Clausen/Pahrump Valley Times file)

When a person signs up for military service, they are making a sacrifice that benefits the public as a whole and in return, they are entitled to a variety of benefits of their own. Finding the right resources and services can be a challenge, however, which can leave some feeling frustrated by the process.

But there are all sorts of organizations dedicated to helping veterans in securing their benefits as well as finding a variety of programs that can help them following a return to civilian life and the Cles Saunders Memorial Veterans Extravaganza is the perfect opportunity to learn all about them. At this annual informational outlet, attendees can discover just what services and resources are available to the former military service members locally, while enjoying a free meal and some raffle prizes too.

Held on the first Friday in March each year, the Cles Saunders Veterans Extravaganza will take place on March 6 and the extravaganza committee is anticipating another successful undertaking.

“The Veterans Extravaganza Committee originally formed in 2016 and the first event held in 2017,” the committee explained for the Pahrump Valley Times. “The Veterans Extravaganza was created to ensure that veterans and their families are not forgotten by their community or their government. When veterans took their oath of office, they signed a ‘blank check’ by their willingness to sacrifice their lives to serve our nation and protect us, regardless of the consequences. The creation of the Extravaganza is our way of ensuring that veterans and their families have the opportunity to learn about and receive benefits that they have already earned.”

The 2026 event marks the ninth since the first Veterans Extravaganza was held, with the resources fair taking place every year with the exception of 2021, due to the COVID-19 pandemic. That same year, the event was renamed in honor of a key part of the extravaganza committee, Cles Saunders.

“In 2021, Cles Saunders, one of our Extravaganza members, passed away,” the committee explained. “Cles was more than a committee member! He was a veteran, a family man, and a hard worker in whatever job or title he undertook. But he was first and foremost a friend to all who met him. He greeted everyone with a smile and a hug and worked very hard toward helping his fellow veterans. He was an original member of the Veterans Extravaganza Committee and through the years, he organized the many vendors in what has become an annual event to offer services and contacts to veterans, their spouses, and their families. We renamed the event the ‘Cles Saunders Memorial Veterans Extravaganza’ in his memory by a unanimous vote of the committee.”

Originally sponsored by former Nevada State Senator Pete Goicoechea and former Nevada Assemblyman James Oscarson, who helped create the Veterans Extravaganza committee, sponsorship was later taken on by Nevada Assemblyman Greg Hafen and Nevada State Senator John Ellison, both of whom continue to partner in this annual endeavor.

“We offer our sincere thanks to State Senator John Ellison and Assemblyman Greg Hafen for their continued support of the Extravaganza,” the committee noted.

Since its inaugural event in 2017, the Veterans Extravaganza has attracted over 1,500 former military service members, as well as over 350 vendors, averaging roughly 150 veterans and 35 vendors each year. At each of the booths, attendees can find information on everything from educational opportunities to medical, housing or even simply applying for the benefits they have earned through their service.

“We welcome the support of the entire community and all participants,” the committee stated. “Everyone participating does it to inform the veterans and their families that they are not forgotten. The Veterans Extravaganza Committee thanks all of the participating vendors for their support in helping our active and former service men and women by giving them the much-needed assistance in understanding the benefits that are available to them.”

The Veterans Extravaganza is set for Friday, March 6 at the Bob Ruud Community Center from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. There is no cost to attend and a free lunch, along with raffles, is included.

For more information or to sign up as a participating organization, contact Jo Ann Newcomb Clark at JoAnn0862@gmail.com or 562-846-0664.

