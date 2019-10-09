Pete for America campaign makes home in Pahrump

Democratic presidential candidate Pete Buttigieg is bringing his Pete for America campaign to Pahrump, opening a local office on Saturday, Oct. 5, making him the first 2020 presidential candidate to establish an office in the area.

Horace Langford Jr./Pahrump Valley Times - At the official Pahrump office opening for the Pete for America campaign, Madeeha Mehmood and Carter Black are pictured welcoming supporters.

Horace Langford Jr./Pahrump Valley Times - Pete for America Pahrump Organizer Hadley Stack is shown giving a few opening remarks during the event to celebrate the opening of the presidential candidate's Pahrump office.

Horace Langford Jr./Pahrump Valley Times - Paul Selberg is the Nevada State Director for the Pete for America campaign and he traveled to Pahrump to take part in the office opening that was held Saturday, Oct. 5.

“Our office opening was a huge success! Two dozen community members came together on a Saturday night to hear more about Pete and his vision to unite our country,” Pete for America Pahrump Organizer Hadley Stack stated following the event. “Pete for America is the only campaign with an office in Pahrump and that’s because every Nevadan is important to our campaign.”

Stack described the Pahrump community as incredibly welcoming to the Pete for America team.

She said the entire team is excited to have a permanent base in Pahrump where area residents can go to learn more about Buttigieg, who is currently the mayor of South Bend, Indiana, and the strategies he wants to implement as president. Pete for America Nevada State Director Paul Selberg said that he felt politicians have a habit of neglecting America’s rural communities.

Therefore, rural involvement is a key factor for the Pete for America campaign. In Nevada, Selberg said Buttigieg is focused on ensuring that no part of the Silver State is overlooked.

“Every Nevada town and voter is important to our campaign,” Selberg emphasized. “Pete is focused on the issues that are going to affect people’s lives in a concrete way, from making health care more affordable to raising wages, and that’s compelling to all Nevadans, no matter what part of the state you live in.”

Selberg went on to state that Buttigieg has developed a rural health care plan that would allow for an affordable health insurance option through what he calls “Medicare for All Who Want It.” Selberg said Buttigieg’s health care plan would expand training and funding to help attract health care workers to rural areas that often struggle to maintain adequate numbers of medical professionals.

Additionally, Selberg said the economy is a major point of concentration, with Buttigieg’s economic vision including $500 million in federal funds to support the growth of rural businesses, along with a plan to invest $80 billion in high-speed broadband.

Selberg also touched on Buttigieg’s concepts on education, remarking that he would aim to reduce the teacher shortage by 50 percent in 15 years.

The Pete for America campaign will be holding regular gatherings at the Pahrump office, including “friendbanks” at 4 p.m. every Wednesday and volunteer strategy meetings at 4 p.m. every Thursday, with all community members welcome to attend.

The Pete for America Pahrump office is located at 1141 S. Highway 160, Unit 4, just off Postal Road.

For more information on Buttigieg’s campaign visit the local office or go to www.peteforamerica.com

