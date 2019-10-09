Pete for America campaign makes home in Pahrump
Democratic presidential candidate Pete Buttigieg is bringing his Pete for America campaign to Pahrump, opening a local office on Saturday, Oct. 5, making him the first 2020 presidential candidate to establish an office in the area.
Democratic presidential candidate Pete Buttigieg is bringing his Pete for America campaign to Pahrump, opening a local office on Saturday, Oct. 5, making him the first 2020 presidential candidate to establish an office in the area.
“Our office opening was a huge success! Two dozen community members came together on a Saturday night to hear more about Pete and his vision to unite our country,” Pete for America Pahrump Organizer Hadley Stack stated following the event. “Pete for America is the only campaign with an office in Pahrump and that’s because every Nevadan is important to our campaign.”
Stack described the Pahrump community as incredibly welcoming to the Pete for America team.
She said the entire team is excited to have a permanent base in Pahrump where area residents can go to learn more about Buttigieg, who is currently the mayor of South Bend, Indiana, and the strategies he wants to implement as president. Pete for America Nevada State Director Paul Selberg said that he felt politicians have a habit of neglecting America’s rural communities.
Therefore, rural involvement is a key factor for the Pete for America campaign. In Nevada, Selberg said Buttigieg is focused on ensuring that no part of the Silver State is overlooked.
“Every Nevada town and voter is important to our campaign,” Selberg emphasized. “Pete is focused on the issues that are going to affect people’s lives in a concrete way, from making health care more affordable to raising wages, and that’s compelling to all Nevadans, no matter what part of the state you live in.”
Selberg went on to state that Buttigieg has developed a rural health care plan that would allow for an affordable health insurance option through what he calls “Medicare for All Who Want It.” Selberg said Buttigieg’s health care plan would expand training and funding to help attract health care workers to rural areas that often struggle to maintain adequate numbers of medical professionals.
Additionally, Selberg said the economy is a major point of concentration, with Buttigieg’s economic vision including $500 million in federal funds to support the growth of rural businesses, along with a plan to invest $80 billion in high-speed broadband.
Read more about this story on our website, pvtimes.com
Selberg also touched on Buttigieg’s concepts on education, remarking that he would aim to reduce the teacher shortage by 50 percent in 15 years.
The Pete for America campaign will be holding regular gatherings at the Pahrump office, including “friendbanks” at 4 p.m. every Wednesday and volunteer strategy meetings at 4 p.m. every Thursday, with all community members welcome to attend.
The Pete for America Pahrump office is located at 1141 S. Highway 160, Unit 4, just off Postal Road.
For more information on Buttigieg’s campaign visit the local office or go to www.peteforamerica.com
Contact reporter Robin Hebrock at rhebrock@pvtimes.com
Nevada Democratic Caucus
The 2020 presidential election season is well underway and the Nevada Democratic Party is preparing to hold the First in the West Caucus, announcing the dates and locations for early voting in that process.
Early voting for the Nevada Democratic Caucus will take place Feb. 15-18, 2020 at four locations throughout Nye County.
In Pahrump, voters can head to the Bob Ruud Community Center, 150 Highway 160, on Saturday, Feb. 15 from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. or Tuesday, Feb. 18 from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m.
Tonopah residents will be able to cast their early votes in the caucus at the Tonopah Convention Center, 301 Brougher Avenue, on Saturday, Feb. 15 or Tuesday, Feb. 18 from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m.
The Amargosa Community Center, 821 E. Amargosa Farm Road, and the Beatty Community Center, 100 A Avenue South, will both be open for early caucus voting on Saturday, Feb. 15 from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m.
Caucus Day in Nevada is set for Feb. 22, 2020. Precinct sites for those wishing to participate on Caucus Day will be released on Jan. 15, 2020.
All caucus voting, both early and on Caucus Day, must be done in person.
The Nevada Republican Party has voted to forgo this process and will not hold a caucus in 2020.