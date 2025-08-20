Petition for town board ballot question to be filed today

The committee behind the push to have a ballot question regarding re-establishing the Pahrump Town Board form of government will host a town hall meeting on the subject on Friday, August 22 at the NyE Communities Coalition. (Robin Hebrock/Pahrump Valley Times)

Earlier this year, local resident and former Pahrump Town Board member Tom Waters signaled his interest in seeing this form of government reinstated and he’s drawn together several others with similar views, forming the Pahrump Town Board Committee. Rather than lobby the Nye County Commission to authorize the reformation of a local town board, however, Waters and his committee are aiming to put the decision in the hands of their fellow residents and today, the committee will take a crucial step forward.

“The Pahrump Town Board Committee is on track to get the question, ‘Re-establish the Pahrump Town Board’ on the ballot,” Waters announced Monday morning. “On Wednesday, August 20, five members of the committee will be at the Nye County Clerk’s Office to sign the documents to initiate the petitions.”

Although a key move, this is just one step in the journey, with Waters noting, “We are still in the early stages and a lot still needs to be done. Each step will require a lot of support from the Pahrump community.”

In an effort to engage and educate residents about the subject, the Pahrump Town Board Committee has scheduled another town hall-style meeting for this Friday, Aug. 22 and Waters is encouraging anyone with questions or concerns to attend.

“Come and get your questions answered,” he urged. “We will let you know the different locations where you can sign the petitions.”

Of course, petitions will be available at the town hall itself but plans are in place to spread the word all across the valley. To do so, committee members will be out at area businesses with petitions but Waters was quick to emphasize that their presence doesn’t necessarily mean that store or shop is in favor of reinstating the town board.

“Please understand that businesses that allow petitions to be signed on their property are not endorsing the town board; they are only agreeing that the residents should be allowed to vote [on the matter],” Waters stated.

In addition, the committee will be hosting a booth at the Pahrump Fall Festival, slated for Sept. 25-28. “The Pahrump Town Board Committee Booth is for information, petition signing and donations,” Waters explained. “We need your help with expenses as we endeavor to re-establish the Pahrump Town Board.”

He noted that the committee is not an official nonprofit organization and therefore, donations are not tax-deductible. However, any financial contributions will be greatly appreciated.

The Pahrump Town Board Town Hall meeting is set for 5:30 p.m. on Friday, Aug. 22 at the NyE Communities Coalition, 1020 E. Wilson Rd.

For more information or those interested in joining the Pahrump Town Board Committee, contact Waters at 702-379-3449.

