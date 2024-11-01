PHOTOS: 15th Annual Pumpkins Days a smashing success

It was a milestone year for PDOP Pumpkin Days – in more ways than one.

John Clausen/Pahrump Valley Times A couple of youngsters were quite pleased with the pumpkins they picked from the patch at the 15th Annual Pumpkin Days.

John Clausen/Pahrump Valley Times Pumpkin Days attendees were able to get their faces painted with all sorts of fun and fanciful designs.

John Clausen/Pahrump Valley Times The car smash let Pumpkin Days patrons to unleash their inner demolition expert while also raising additional funds for PDOP.

John Clausen/Pahrump Valley Times The mechanical bull was put through its paces at Pumpkin Days as attendees took advantage of the chance to hop on for a wild ride.

John Clausen/Pahrump Valley Times Kernels of corn fly through the air as youngsters play in the corn jump at the 15th Annual Pumpkin Days.

John Clausen/Pahrump Valley Times From atop the hay pyramid, children could sweep down the slide or clamber down the haystacks erected at Ian Deutch Memorial Park especially for Pumpkin Days.

John Clausen/Pahrump Valley Times The 15th Annual Pumpkin Days took place Oct. 24-27, with all sorts of fall activities for families to enjoy, including the always popular pumpkin patch.

It was a milestone year for Pahrump Disability Outreach Program’s (PDOP) Pumpkin Days - and in more ways than one.

Not only did the annual community event mark 15 years this October but it also saw a larger turnout, more sponsorship and the highest amount of cash ever netted, making 2024 the nonprofit support group’s most successful year yet.

“The weekend was amazing!” PDOP President David Boruchowitz raved. “PDOP Pumpkin Days 2024 was truly the best year in all our 15 years. It was a great weekend for everyone.”

Thanks to the local school calendar giving students a three-day weekend, Pumpkin Days was expanded to four days for the very first time. All of the fall fun and excitement kicked off on Thursday, Oct. 24 and continued through Sunday, Oct. 27. Ian Deutch Memorial Park was overrun with energetic youngsters and their families all weekend long. Somewhere around 4,000 people took part over the course of the event, collectively raising tens of thousands of dollars for PDOP.

“Total monies raised before expenses, with sponsors and event income, was around $50,000,” Boruchowitz detailed. “The event costs approximately $20,000 to put on leaving the organization about $30,000 in proceeds.”

Each year, there are many things that Boruchowitz said he loves about Pumpkin Days, primarily watching the children enjoying the outdoor activities. “With today’s electronic era, it’s so wonderful to see them outside having fun,” Boruchowitz said. “In addition, I always find enjoyment is watching the volunteers, both old and young, come together and make the event such a success and this year was no different.”

However, 2024 was a special year for the organization in that there were many volunteers who hold a special place in the hearts of the organization, as they grew up with PDOP.

“For the first time ever, we had numerous PDOP clients who have grown up in the organization as youth attending PDOP Pumpkin Days who were instead running the event!” Boruchowitz enthused. “We had numerous stations, several supervisors and some security staff who were all PDOP clients, who are now grown up and responsible enough to fill these roles. That was my favorite part, as it demonstrates the success of our organization. I cannot be more proud of them and the whole team for what we have accomplished in 15 years.”

PDOP is a nonprofit focused on providing support and resources to those with disabilities as well as their loved ones. Through various social activities and a weekly skills club, as well as training and advocacy for the job and education setting, PDOP helps ready those with special needs for a successful adult life.

“PDOP is a spot for individuals with special needs and their families to find those who have similar experiences and can help provide insight,” Boruchowitz concluded, being sure to add, “Special thanks to all our PDOP members and for the community volunteers who show up and work so hard at Pumpkin Days, putting on such a fantastic event.”

For more information visit PDOP.info or call 702-516-0847.

