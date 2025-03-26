PHOTOS: A night of Republican roistering and revelry

The Nye County GOP hosted its annual Lincoln Day Dinner on March 22 with Gov. Lombardo and other dignitaries.

John Clausen/Pahrump Valley Times The Lincoln Day Dinner included a silent auction featuring an array of items that drew the attention of attendees, from framed photographs signed by President Donald Trump to cufflinks from his inauguration and much more.

John Clausen/Pahrump Valley Times Ski Censke, right, is a professional auctioneer with plenty of experience in coaxing, cajoling and encouraging ever-higher bids at the many community events he gives his time and expertise to, including the Lincoln Day Dinner, where two rifles were part of the live auction bidding.

John Clausen/Pahrump Valley Times Nevada Gov. Joe Lombardo was in the Pahrump Valley this month for the Nye County GOP's Lincoln Day Dinner, where he was honored as the keynote speaker of the night.

John Clausen/Pahrump Valley Times The Nye County Republican Party and Armed Forces Chamber presented several Lincoln Day Dinner attendees with special awards on March 22, given in thanks for their conservative leadership.

John Clausen/Pahrump Valley Times The Nye County Republican Central Committee's Annual Lincoln Day Dinner took place this past Saturday, March 22 at the Pahrump Nugget Events Center, where a sold-out crowd of conservatives gathered for an evening of food, auctions and political discourse, all capped off with a keynote speech from Nevada Gov. Joe Lombardo.

John Clausen/Pahrump Valley Times Nye County Republican Party Chairman Leo Blundo and Gov. Joe Lombardo proudly pose with a large photo of President Abraham Lincoln, the namesake of the local GOP's annual Lincoln Day Dinner.

John Clausen/Pahrump Valley Times The annual Lincoln Day Dinner was completely sold out this year and the social hour that kicked off the event was full of introductions and conversations with Gov. Joe Lombardo and other elected officials.

In a county as red as Nye, the local Republican Party is always active and one of its largest functions of the year is the Lincoln Day Dinner.

This annual GOP tradition has been going strong for over four decades and following the 2025 event, it shows no signs of slowing its momentum, either. Event organizers were thrilled with the results of this year’s gathering, which saw a sold-out crowd of conservative-minded attendees and a slate of guest speakers, headlined by Nevada Gov. Joe Lombardo.

Taking place Saturday, March 22, the Nye County Central Committee’s Lincoln Day Dinner was hosted inside the Pahrump Nugget Events Center, kicking off with a social hour. Once everyone had the chance to greet old friends and get acquainted with new ones, a prime rib buffet satisfied appetites so audience members could turn their attention to the guest speakers.

In addition to comments from dignitaries, there was a round of awards presented in honor of conservative leadership and both live and silent auctions that had attendees vying with one another for some incredible prizes. Up for grabs that night were two rifles from Nye County Armory and an array of President Donald Trump memorabilia, including President Trump-signed and framed photos, a Trump-signed MAGA hat, presidential cufflinks from the inauguration and more.

“We knocked another dinner out of the park,” Nye County Republican Central Committee Chairman Leo Blundo raved afterward. “This is how to move the party forward: leadership and vision.”

“It was an honor to speak at the Nye County GOP’s Lincoln Day Dinner this past weekend,” Lombardo told the Pahrump Valley Times. “I enjoyed sharing my plans to lower the cost of rural housing, expand school choice and educational opportunities, bolster public safety, expand health care access and build a strong, diversified economy. I look forward to visiting Pahrump again soon.”

Aside from the governor himself, notable guests that evening ran the gamut and included conservative businessman David Flippo, Armed Forces Chamber Commander Andre Haynes, Assemblywoman Danielle Gallant, Nevada State Senator Robin Titus, Nevada Controller Andy Matthew and Nevada GOP Chair Michael McDonald. Many locals, both elected and not, were in attendance as well, such as Pahrump Valley Republican Women President Stephani Hashimura, Nye County Commissioner Bruce Jabbour and former commissioner Frank Carbone, Nye County Sheriff Joe McGill and Judge Kim Wanker, along with one of Nye County’s current legislative representatives, Nevada Assemblyman Greg Hafen II.

Hafen, who was also picked as the Minority Floor Leader last year, said he was delighted with the chance to spend an evening with constituents.

“The Nye County Lincoln Day Dinner was a great success and allowed Gov. Lombardo, Senator Titus and myself to share the accomplishments we are making in Carson City for the people of Nevada,” Hafen told the Times, referring to Nevada’s 2025 Legislative Session. “Our focus remains making sure Nevada is the best place to raise a family, start a business and live a free and happy life. We are diligently working on the issues that matter most to our community, like election reform, improving education and making Nevada the safest state in the nation.”

Nye GOP Vice-Chair Debra Gaylord-Thomas was obviously pleased with the Lincoln Day Dinner, as well, remarking that she felt Leo Blundo had done a wonderful job in infusing an upbeat atmosphere.

“The highlight of the evening was Gov. Lombardo’s speech and State Controller Andy Matthews was uplifting,” Gaylord-Thomas enthused. “It was a very positive and encouraging evening. We had a great event, with a great group of people.”

“We’d like to thank all of our sponsors and donors,” Blundo was quick to add, reeling off a list of those who contributed. “Pahrump Nugget, Disinfecting Solutions, Andre and Patsy Haynes, OptimuMedicine, Kelly Chapman, Edward Bevilaqua and Glow Up, DJ Will Soundz, Dad’s American Diner, Lowside Cigar Lounge, Carmelo’s Bistro, Nye County Armory, Pahrump Mobile Billboards, Pahrump Valley Republican Women, Stephani and Jerry Hashimura, Reva Braun, Ski Censke, Richard Bushart, Star Stewart, Sunflower Fashions, Tower Pizza, Gov. Lombardo and Assemblyman Hafen.

“Thanks also to Debra and Robert Thomas, Troy LaManna, Joe Weaver, Bill Hockstedler, John Shewalter, Melissa Blundo and Eliot, Dawn, Jim and Jason at the Pahrump Nugget, along with Gloria Barrere, Philip Bovee, Mike Burgan, Vanessa Cope, Jewelia Franklin, Lori Hartwell, Arthur Hodge, Ronald Jacobs Jr., Joe Shitara and Carol Smith,” Blundo concluded.

For more information on the Nye County Republican Central Committee or how to get involved visit NyeGOP.org

