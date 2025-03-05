PHOTOS: Donkeys of Pahrump Craft Fair declared a huge success

The funds raised are being set aside for the purchase of a horse trailer for transporting the animals.

John Clausen/Pahrump Valley Times Alina Quinata, left, and Randi Case, right, pose with a member of the Pahrump Gunfighters at the recent Donkeys of Pahrump Craft Fair fundraiser, held March 1 at Death Valley Marketplace.

John Clausen/Pahrump Valley Times Everything from delicious cookies to handmade pieces of art was available at the Donkeys of Pahrump Craft Fair. Those who missed the March event can get in on the fun in April and May.

John Clausen/Pahrump Valley Times Artists, crafters, cottage-good makers and more gathered at Death Valley Marketplace this month to help raise money for Donkeys of Pahrump and many vendors had burro-themed items up for sale.

John Clausen/Pahrump Valley Times On Saturday, March 1, residents and visitors were able to stop by Death Valley Marketplace and spend some time with the Donkeys of Pahrump while also shopping at a fundraising craft fair.

John Clausen/Pahrump Valley Times Donkeys of Pahrump is a nonprofit geared toward rescue and rehab of burros and horses, a mission that local crafter Randi Case decided to back by hosting a series of craft fair fundraisers in March, April and May.

Donkeys of Pahrump is barely a year old but it’s already garnering plenty of support in the local community, with all kinds of fundraising efforts bringing in money for this nonprofit dedicated to the rescue and care of burros and horses.

The most recent philanthropic effort was a craft fair organized by longtime local artisan and equine lover, Randi Case. The event took place Saturday, March 1 at the home of Donkeys of Pahrump, Death Valley Marketplace, both of which are under the leadership of Alina Quinata and her husband Timothy. A bevy of vendors came out for the craft fair and the patron attendance, as well as their willingness to give in the name of the nonprofit’s four-legged friends, had all those involved in organizing the fundraising raving about its success.

“We know many of our supporters have been eager to see the results from our latest fundraiser and we couldn’t wait to share them with everyone,” Quinata enthused to the Pahrump Valley Times, adding, “This was our most successful single-day fundraising event yet!”

Delight was evident as Quinata reported that cash donations from attendees on March 1, including feed sales, totaled $870. In addition, Donkeys of Pahrump received over $100 in credit card donations and vendors themselves contributed $704, bringing the final amount raised to $1,683.

The funds raised at the March craft fair are being set aside for the purchase of a horse trailer for transporting the animals, as Donkeys of Pahrump has been relying on the generosity of one of its fellow animal-activist organizations since its start last year.

“Oatman Burros Rehab and Recovery Center let us borrow a trailer of theirs for almost a year and we’re very blessed to have been able to use it for such a long time,” Quinata remarked. “But we’re excited to be able to buy our own!”

Quinata said Saturday’s event saw an amazing turnout and she, along with many others, is very much looking forward to the upcoming craft fairs, too.

“Our food truck vendor was sold out by noon and we [Death Valley Marketplace] sold nearly 20 buckets of Thrifty ice cream. The event was packed with fantastic vendors, many of whom were so pleased with the attendance that they are already pre-paying for the next two craft show fundraisers. We also have even more vendors interested in joining next time,” Quinata said.

“One of the biggest highlights? Our Wild West guests, the Pahrump Gunfighters, made a special appearance,” she continued to rave. “Everyone had a blast taking photos with them and we’re already in talks to have them return – hopefully with a live performance for the public. A huge thank you to all! We are incredibly grateful to everyone who came out – whether you supported our vendors, bought donkey feed or donated $1, $5 or $20. Every contribution makes a difference.”

The next Donkeys of Pahrump Craft Fair is set for Saturday, April 5 from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. at Death Valley Marketplace, 3280 W. Bell Vista Ave. A third craft fair is set for the same time and location on Saturday, May 3.

For more information call 808-443-4847, email DonkeysOfPahrump@gmail.com or visit the Donkeys of Pahrump Facebook page.

Contact reporter Robin Hebrock at rhebrock@pvtimes.com