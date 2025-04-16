PHOTOS: Get a slice of some of the world’s best pizza right here in Pahrump

Gary Rurans/Special to the Pahrump Valley Times Prep work is a crucial part of the pizza making process, something Mia Ava East Coast Pizza owner Gary Rurans knows full well, and the carefully crafted Italian sausage and pepperoni pizza submitted by this Pahrump-based pizzeria at the International Pizza Challenge took home 2nd Place.

Gary Rurans/Special to the Pahrump Valley Times The team at Mia Ava East Coast Pizza was absolutely thrilled to celebrate the triumph its delicious offering earned at the International Pizza Expo.

Gary Rurans/Special to the Pahrump Valley Times The pizza that won Mia Ava East Coast Pizza the 2nd Place title at the 2025 International Pizza Challenge was a traditional New York style featuring Italian sausage and pepperoni.

John Clausen/Pahrump Valley Times Mia Ava East Coast Pizza owner Gary Rurans and his wife Catherine show examples of their delicious New York style pizzas, one of which recently took home 2nd Place at the International Pizza Challenge in Las Vegas. But this isn't the only offering patrons can find, with Detroit-style and Grandma-style pizzas also on the menu.

Just about everybody loves an ooey, gooey slice of pizza and if readers want to take a taste of some of the best pizza in the world, all they have to do is make a stop into Mia Ava East Coast Pizza.

Locally owned by military veteran and food-lover Gary Rurans, Mia Ava East Coast Pizza opened its doors in June of last year and it’s seen quick success. In 2024, this eatery earned itself the title of Best Pizza in the Pahrump Valley Chamber of Commerce’s Best of Pahrump awards and this April, the restaurant also placed second at what is billed as the largest pizza-making competition in the U.S.

“This year, we entered the International Pizza Expo — Pizza Challenge in Las Vegas, competing against some of the best pizza chefs from around the world. And really, we just entered for the fun and the experience of it!” an excited Rurans told the Pahrump Valley Times. “Coming in second for traditional (New York style) pizza is a dream come true.”

The International Pizza Expo was established in 2007 and has grown into a globally recognized championship. This year’s Pizza Challenge showcased over 440 contestants from all around the world, competing in five divisions ranging from traditional and non-traditional to Neapolitan, pan-style and “World’s Best Cheese Slice.”

The contest for the traditional division was a tight one, Rurans recalled, with less than a point separating the competitors at the top of the field but in the end, his team was able to snag the second-place title.

“We came out of the preliminaries ranked third and we were only tenths of a point out of first or second,” Rurans detailed. “We put our heads together for the finals and decided to add a little bit of garlic-infused oil to our pie. That grabbed us second place and we were only four-fifths of a point out from first place and put the other contestants two full points behind us. It also came down to the bake and crumb structure.”

Mia Ava East Coast Pizza’s menu now prominently lists the “Award Winner” featuring Italian sausage and pepperoni, served on the pizzeria’s tasty New York style crust. And for those who might be craving a different kind of pizza, the restaurant also serves Detroit-style and Grandma-style pies. Patrons can also find a wide array of appetizers, sandwiches, fries, salads and desserts. The newest addition to the pizzeria’s offering isthe smashburger, made fresh and in-house with five different varieties to choose from.

“The thing that inspires us about pizza is the love affair people develop with their local pizza spot. When they find a place they love, they will keep coming back,” Rurans remarked. “That comes with the caveat that if you change your pizza formula, you will definitely hear about it. Always keep your recipes consistent. Always provide the best, freshest ingredients. And our chefs are always looking to improve and add new food to our menu.

As to the award recently feathering his cap, Rurans said it was really the people of Pahrump who deserved the credit.

“None of this would have been possible without the support of our local community. It’s very important that everyone supports all the locally, family-owned restaurants. All of our locally owned restaurants are the best in Nevada in my opinion!” Rurans concluded.

Mia Ava East Coast Pizza is located at 1971 S. Pahrump Valley Blvd. For more information, visit MiaAvaEastCoastPizza.com or call 775-505-4434.

