PHOTOS: ‘Homeschool Homecoming’ a Tim Burton-inspired event

Homeschool students across the Pahrump Valley were treated to their very own homecoming dance Saturday. The Tim Burton-inspried ball invited homeschoolers out for a night of fiendishly fantastic fun with their at-home educated peers across the valley.

Hosted by Pahrump Moose Lodge #808, the Homeschool Homecoming Guests were greeted by a venue completely decked out in the peculiar style of Tim Burton and it was clear that the effort put into the decor was appreciated by all.

“The kids came out dressed to the nines in Tim Burton form,” event organizer Chanda Wieland told the Pahrump Valley Times. “We had people come as characters from various movies, from Jack Skellington to the Corpse Bride and groom, with some Beetlejuice thrown in, a little Alice in Wonderland and many more.

“The decorations were amazing, thanks to the committee that worked hard to bring the Tim Burton experience,” she continued. “Some of the favorites were Dena’s giant flowers and Amber’s batmobile and Gotham City scape, Tamara’s entryway and sandworm, Kendra’s Wonka table and my Nightmare silhouette, Sandy Claws in the bathtub and Queen of Hearts soldiers. And we can’t forget David’s Beetlejuice vision and his willingness to climb the ladder and so much more. There was lots of attention to detail in the creative process for an over-the-top experience for the kids.”

Terri Rogers deejayed the dance and kept the tunes spinning all evening long.

“The kids danced to a variety of songs, from the Cha Cha Slide and Cupid Shuffle to Thriller and the Conga. They even did the limbo! Line dances and group participation dance songs were a big hit,” Wieland detailed.

Aside from the opportunity to spend an evening dancing and having fun with the fellow students, the teens were able to feast on a buffet of delicious eats, all prepared by the Moose Lodge kitchen specifically for the event. Chicken was turned into “bat wings” and vanilla pudding served as “Sally Soup,” while chips were quickly crunched down and a flowing chocolate fountain enticed appetites with a bevy of tempting treats.

There was even a charcuterie board filled with veggies, cheese and sausage, all of which Wieland said were devoured with zeal.

There was also a costume contest for those who came dressed to theme, with Wieland noting that the winners were selected by the attendees themselves, who voted for their favorites via applause.

“For some of the kids, this was their first time attending a social gathering with the homeschool crowd but they took to it like a duck to water.

Many even made new friends Saturday night,” Wieland remarked. “This was an effort that took a lot of time and hard work from our committee but watching the kids have fun, laugh and dance made it all worth it. A special thanks goes to the Pahrump Moose Lodge for hosting this amazing event!”

As for how families themselves felt about the Tim Burton Ball, it was obvious that the event was widely considered a success. Parents took to social media following the event to rave about what a wonderful experience it was for their students.

“My daughters had a blast,” Mike Turner wrote on Facebook. “This was their first time attending and they said they both want to go to the prom in March. Thank you for showing our homeschool teens a great time!”

Christine Philbin, mother of another first-time homeschool dance attendee, said her teen had an awesome time as well and Ria Jean Schumacher noted, “This was set up so nice. Thank you for everything that you did for these amazing kids to have such a great experience. I truly appreciate you!”

The Tim Burton Ball was the second homeschool dance put on by the Moose Lodge, with a prom taking place earlier this year, and the concept has attracted so much positivity that the organization plans to make both homeschool prom and homeschool homecoming a regular part of its yearly calendar.

“We are looking forward to doing prom again in the spring of 2024, probably at the end of March. The theme will be something along the lines of ‘creatures of the fantasy forest.’ I can’t wait to see what we come up with next,” Wieland said.

