PHOTOS: Local therapy dog reading program continues to help Pahrump children

On Tuesdays and Wednesdays at the Pahrump Community Library, children read books to therapy dogs with the goal of improving their literacy comprehension. Tales with Pebbles, the local reading program, is continuing to make an impact on the youth of Pahrump.

“We booked out 49 appointments in July and that’s just between me and Jessica,” said Dee Mounts. “So yeah, it’s been busy.”

Mounts is the founder of Tale with Pebbles and a trustee on the library board. She also hosts The Dee Mounts Show on YouTube, a video and podcast series about Nye County and Nevada. Mounts has been a Pahrump resident for almost seven years.

“My service dog, Pebbles, passed away and she was well known around Pahrump,” Mounts said. “They thought it would be nice to honor her by using her name for Tales with Pebbles.”

Tales with Pebbles has had kids read to therapy dogs at Pahrump Community Library for approximately one year. Mounts previously lived in Las Vegas and originally started the program there.

“I did it in Las Vegas as well and it was so successful,” Mounts detailed. “These kids just thrived in their reading when they were failing. So, I thought this is what Pahrump could use for sure.”

While Tales with Pebbles aims to improve reading comprehension, Mounts says the program is also a great way to help children learn proper dog interaction etiquette.

“We teach them about how to approach dogs and how to behave around them,” explained Mounts.

The program is available for children as young as five to those in the sixth grade. Mounts explains that if a younger child comes in and has trouble reading, parents are always welcome to help. Volunteers can also help read and audio books can always be used as well.

Mounts adds that the Tales with Pebbles helps many children who are neurodivergent, who may have a harder time reading.

“We’ve also attracted a lot of kids who are autistic, have dyslexia, or have ADHD,” Mounts said. “We’re fulfilled because we think we’re helping for sure, and the parents seem to love it.”

Mounts says the children who come consistently have greatly improved their reading ability.

“They’ll surprise you,” Mounts stated. “They’ll read a sentence with a big word like perpetual. Maybe even the parents are kind of shocked because we’ve been practicing.”

Tales with Pebbles currently focuses on single reader sessions, where a child reads to a therapy dog. Mounts plans to introduce group readings into the program, hoping to have them integrated by early 2026.

“That will help the kids that can’t speak up and read,” Mounts explained. “Sometimes they don’t have enough confidence and stuff, but they’re very competitive around their peers.”

Mounts wants to see the program grow and potentially have the therapy dogs from Tales with Pebbles help at other community events around town.

“I just want to see more and more kids take advantage of this,” explained Mounts.

“We are volunteers. We are doing this out of the goodness of our hearts, and we enjoy it, it’s very rewarding.”

Tales with Pebbles is by appointment only on Tuesdays and Wednesdays. If you’re interested in scheduling a reading, call the Pahrump Community Library at (775) 727-5930 for available times.

Readings can also be scheduled in person by visiting the Youth Services desk at the Pahrump Community Library, located at 701 East Street.

Each session is 30 minutes. If you’d like to schedule a reading on both a Tuesday and a Wednesday, back-to-back sessions are welcome.

Tales with Pebbles is accepting volunteers with therapy dogs. If you’re interested in getting involved contact Youth Services at the Pahrump Community Library, over the phone or in person.

If you’re interested in volunteering and want to certify your pet as a therapy dog, contact Youth Services at the Pahrump Community Library for more information about the process and requirements.

