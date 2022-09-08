PHOTOS: Nationwide bus tour devoted to aiding recovery from addiction stops in Pahrump

Mobilize Recovery Across America launched its 2022 bus tour and its second stop along its route across the nation was right here in the Pahrump Valley, where Living Free Health and Fitness acted as host site.

Robin Hebrock/Pahrump Valley Times Judge Kim Wanker, at right, and Sgt. Tara Duncan are pictured posing in front of the Mobilize Recovery Across America bus, which made its second stop on its nationwide tour in Pahrump on Sept. 6. Both are very familiar with the consequences of addiction and regularly work to help people get help for their disorder.

Robin Hebrock/Pahrump Valley Times Inside the Living Free Cafe, dozens of people gathered to take part in the Mobilize Recovery tour stop in Pahrump, which was hosted by local resident Shelley Poerio and her organization, Living Free Health and Fitness.

Robin Hebrock/Pahrump Valley Times Judge Kim Wanker, who heads the Drug Court program in Nye County, left her mark on the Mobilize Recovery bus, offering her thoughts on the benefits of rehabilitation rather than incarceration for those facing addiction disorders.

Robin Hebrock/Pahrump Valley Times A NyE Communities Coalition representative is seen receiving a community partner award on behalf of the organization, which has acted as a Recovery Corps host site for the past year.

Robin Hebrock/Pahrump Valley Times Living Free founder Shelley Poerio, herself a recovering addict for over 20 years, established the addiction recovery nonprofit in an effort to help others struggling with shedding their old, unhealthy habits.

Robin Hebrock/Pahrump Valley Times The Mobilize Recovery bus is being decorated all over with the signatures and inspirational messages of those attending the various stops along its nationwide tour.

This Labor Day, Mobilize Recovery Across America launched its 2022 bus tour and its second stop along its route across the nation was right here in the Pahrump Valley, where Living Free Health and Fitness acted as host site.

Pulling into the parking lot of Living Free around 7:30 a.m. on Tuesday, Sept. 6, the Mobilize Recovery bus was greeted by a crowd of enthusiastic supporters. From area dignitaries and business owners to residents, people in recovery and staff at Living Free, all were out to display their dedication to helping end overdoses, fight addiction disorder and inspire solutions for recovery.

Ryan Hampton, co-creator of Mobilize Recovery, was on hand at the event and he took a few moments to step away from the hustle and bustle to speak with the Pahrump Valley Times.

Hampton raved about Living Free and could not say enough positive things about the incredible example Living Free founder Shelley Poerio is setting for so many others.

“Our kickoff in Vegas was incredible, over 600 people showed up to send us off but I am really grateful that this is stop No. 2, because people need to see this,” Hampton enthused. “What’s happening here in Pahrump, this Living Free Cafe, this support program that they have going on, this is cutting-edge stuff in the recovery space. Pahrump is at the head of the curve in terms of where other communities need to be.

“What Shelley and her team are doing here, it’s incredible. It’s really a model that needs to be replicated. These recovery cafes are like the next frontier in recovery,” Hampton said. “And it’s our hope that by coming here, you know, we’re going all over the country and we’re going to share the message of Living Free all around the United States. We’re going to be highlighting it through iHeart and other media angles because we want people to see that what is happening here in Pahrump is making such an impact and hopefully to encourage others to do the same, to follow Shelley’s lead.”

Poerio, who built her nonprofit from the ground up after facing addiction recovery herself, was overjoyed to be included in the Mobilize Recovery tour. It provided an opportunity to raise awareness about Living Free, as well as addiction recovery and overdose prevention as a whole. Following a signing session in which attendees each penned a note or message of hope on the sides of the Mobilize Recovery bus, Poerio introduced two speakers who are intimately familiar with the area’s addiction challenges: Fifth Judicial Judge Kim Wanker and Parole and Probation Sgt. Tara Duncan.

Both expressed their individual takes on the struggles faced by those with addiction disorders, with Wanker focusing on her administration of the local Drug Court program and Duncan explaining her methods when dealing with recovering addicts who have been released from jail or prison on probation or parole. Each woman plays an important part in guiding people along their path to recovery and though it is not an easy task, Wanker and Duncan both said the outcome is often well worth their effort.

“It is so important that, rather than having people come back through the system, we help them to get out of the system,” Wanker said. “Rehabilitation, not incarceration… I have to tell you, Living Free has been a godsend to us. With the pandemic, we had more and more people who are homeless. How can we rehabilitate people if they don’t have a place to live? The last thing you are worried about is getting rehabilitated if you don’t know where your next meal is coming from, where you’re going to sleep. It’s that partnership between the courts and the different treatment organizations that make this possible.”

The group then turned its attention to Randy Anderson, a national recovery advocate, who offered a presentation recovery advocacy training. He and Jessica Geschke then led an overdose prevention training in which attendees were educated on how to recognize and respond to an opioid overdose.

Living Free Health and Fitness is state-certified to provide intensive outpatient and prevention services. Serving both adolescents and adults, the organization offers treatment programs along with those centered on health and fitness, as well as transitional housing.

“Our approach promotes positive change via cognitive and behavior modification, regular exercise, healthy eating and planning to succeed,” Poerio detailed. “Our principles are founded on evidence-based, clinical practices and are designed to improve the skills, knowledge and abilities of our clients.”

In addition to its treatment and recovery programming, Living Free has recently launched its own cafe, which gives clients the chance to re-enter the working world in a structured and supportive environment while also raising money to support Living Free’s overall mission.

Living Free and the Living Free Cafe are located at 2050 N. Highway 160, suites 600-700. For more information visit www.LivingFreeHealth.org or call 775-505-1625.

Contact reporter Robin Hebrock at rhebrock@pvtimes.com