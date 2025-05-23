PHOTOS: Shining the spotlight on local landscapes

MaryRose Parkman/Special to the Pahrump Valley Times The 17th Annual Landscape Tour showed residents all kinds of landscaping techniques, including what can be done within a greenhouse, as seen at the home of Robyn and Bob Devine.

MaryRose Parkman/Special to the Pahrump Valley Times The Hen Den is just one element that Bill and Marcia Newyear have added to their landscaping, creating a cute and whimsical spot for their chickens to rest.

MaryRose Parkman/Special to the Pahrump Valley Times Lloyd Hunter's home was a part of the 17th Annual Landscape Tour and attendees were welcomed to the site by circular drive ringed with roses in an array of colors.

MaryRose Parkman/Special to the Pahrump Valley Times Cacti are often a large part of landscapes in the Pahrump Valley and the Newyears have incorporated many varieties into their yard.

MaryRose Parkman/Special to the Pahrump Valley Times The home of Bill and Marcia Newyear is full of lush landscaping and interesting features, such as this metal gazebo that makes a great spot to sit and enjoy the outdoors.

MaryRose Parkman/Special to the Pahrump Valley Times A decorative windmill sits in the yard of Doug and Cindy Deschamp, who generously opened their yard to the 2025 Landscape Tour. This yard also included a lookout tower, water fountain and of course, plenty of plant life.

MaryRose Parkman/Special to the Pahrump Valley Times The 17th Annual Self-Guided Landscape Tour is a yearly endeavor by the Pahrump Valley Garden Club that encourages residents to get out and see for themselves all of the possibilities for their own yards. This year's event took place May 10 and included five different homes.

This month, the Pahrump Valley Garden Club hosted its 17th Annual Landscape Tour and it was another record-breaking year with an estimated 240 people partaking of the self-guided event, more than any previous year.

“Overall, the Landscape Tour went wonderfully,” club treasurer Sandy Nelson told the Pahrump Valley Times. “The weather gave us a break, with no wind in the morning and everyone I met was all smiles. They told me how much they look forward to the Landscape Tour every year. Plants were blooming and the tortoises were out and about. The landscapes were all different, so attendees could see a large variety of plants that do well in the desert. The property owners had fun meeting and talking to people about their various plants.”

In addition to offering residents the chance to learn about the many types of flora that can flourish in the valley, the Landscape Tour is also a philanthropic endeavor. For 2025, the tour and donations from the club’s Penny Pines Project brought in a record $1,811.91, money that will be used to support nonprofit causes in the area.

“Later this year, the garden club will nominate and vote on several local charities to make donations to,” Nelson said. “We will also be able to buy another 100 pine trees for the Penny Pines Project.”

Opening the 17th Annual Landscape Tour was site No. 1 on Kenny Avenue, the home of Susan Heyden and Gary Howes. “Starting in the front yard, you’ll find a cute frog garden filled with ceramic frogs interspersed with colorful pots filled with a variety of agaves, flowers and cacti. Check out the fun vignettes with rubber duckies, under the sea and western themes. Don’t miss the greenhouse and the raised bed filled with vegetables,” the tour program detailed.

Doug and Cindy Deschamp on Iroquois Avenue were stop No. 2 and this home had a vast array of visually pleasing features, starting with the dry riverbed in the front yard, which is nestled between cacti, shrubs, yard art and a large ocotillo. Continuing into the backyard, tour-goers were greeted by the sight of an impressive lookout tower amid an island of cacti and water fountain surrounded by cactus and sage, along with several types of yucca and palo verde trees and even a windmill.

House No. 3 on the tour belongs to Bill and Marcia Newyear and features not only a variety of landscaping techniques and styles, but a tortoise habitat and the “Hen Den” for their two chickens. “Sit beside the pond surrounded by a variety of shrubs to watch the fish swim,” tour details encouraged. “Over your shoulder you’ll find a bird-watching area filled with charming bird houses. Don’t miss the variety of colors in the rose garden. Additionally, in the orchard you’ll find peach, plum and apricot trees and a date palm. There is also a raised bed with vegetables.” Complimentary plants were available at this location too.

The home of Lloyd Hunter on Cavalry Street was next in the Landscape Tour and roses were the main player in this property’s design. “The front yard is highlighted by a circular driveway filled with a colorful rose garden and flowering shrubs,” the tour program explained. “The backyard features a generous pond with a thriving banana tree as its counterpoint and a large grassy area. The orchard is incredible and has apple, cherry, peach, apricot, almond, lemon and avocado trees! This homeowner makes his own jam from his fruit trees.” Raffle prizes were handed out at this site as well.

Capping off the tour this year was the home of Robyn and Bob Devine on Suntree Court, where the backyard was the showstopper. “As you enter the backyard you’ll find yellow bells, rosemary, lavender and red yucca in the foreground,” tour info stated. “As you walk further into the yard, you’ll find an orchard filled with an unbelievable variety of trees for the desert. Cherry, fig, lemon, lime, Asian pear, pomegranate, olive and grapefruit trees make up this orchard. Don’t miss the large garden growing a myriad of vegetables.”

The entire garden club extended its appreciation to the businesses that helped make the tour a fun and successful event, including Do It Best Hardware, Star Nursery, Home Depot, the Cooperative Extension, Artesian Cellars and the Pahrump Farmers Market.

“And thank you to all the garden club members who donated raffle prizes as well!” Nelson concluded.

The Pahrump Valley Garden Club meets monthly, with the next meeting scheduled for 10 a.m. on June 14 at the Pahrump Valley Museum. The presentation will include picture highlights from the 17th Annual Landscape Tour.

