Pickleball and playground set for Kellogg Park

In the gravel area located between the Kellogg Park Dog Park and parking lot, officials now plan to build four courts specifically for pickleball and to the north of the existing restroom, an ADA accessible playground. (Robin Hebrock/Pahrump Valley Times)

Kellogg Park on the south side of the town of Pahrump is set to become the home of brand-new courts specifically geared toward a sport that has been rapidly gaining in popularity - pickleball. Scrapping the formerly planned horseshoe pits, town officials have opted in favor of four pickleball courts and an ADA-accessible playground for the kiddos, with the new proposal approved at the Nye County Commission’s latest meeting.

“We’re super excited,” local pickleball player Lynn Thomas told the commission on Tuesday, Dec. 16. “When I first proposed the pickleball concept to you all three years ago, there were just a handful of us. Today, we have grown exponentially, keeping pace with the national growth. Pickleball is the fastest growing sport in the country right now.”

“It’s grown phenomenally across the nation,” commissioner Bruce Jabbour concurred. “It’s just mind-boggling. So, why not here in Pahrump?”

Kellogg Park is located at the southeastern corner of Squaw Valley Road and Bridger Street, just off Kellogg Road. The park has been under development since 2019 and currently includes a dog park consisting of three separately fenced grassy areas, allowing for different sized dogs in each, along with a restroom facility. There is paved parking and lighting, as well as the beginnings of a paved walking path for those who would like to take a stroll around the park. The location is already a draw for dog owners and with the addition of pickleball courts and a playground suitable to children of all abilities, it is sure to become a popular spot for the entire community.

While there seemed to be unanimous support for the idea of swapping the horseshoe pits with pickleball courts, some harbored concerns about the cost of such a project. However, as staff explained, there is no anticipated change in budget between the proposed horseshoe pits and the four planned pickleball courts and playground project. However, there is potential, if officials wish, to expand the plan to include even more pickleball courts, with plenty of funding for earmarked for development at Kellogg Park.

As to the funding source, Nye County Grants and Contracts Manager Stephani Elliott, who was acting as comptroller at the time, provided an overview.

“Town of Pahrump currently has room taxes and a portion of the room tax was amended back in 2018 to be able to afford paying for all of the parks in the town of Pahrump. And there is also a park impact fee, that’s another funding source as well.” Elliott stated. “If the board so desires, if town of Pahrump has additional funds in the general fund, we can move additional funds over into the capital fund to help pay for this.”

Commissioner Debra Strickland also pointed out that the county, when approving the development agreement for the expansion of the Pleasant Valley subdivision, had stipulated that each new home built in that housing development would require a $4,000 fee specifically for use at Kellogg Park. That amounts to roughly $1.6 million, she noted.

