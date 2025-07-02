Plenty of patriotic fun in store for Independence Day

The entrants in this year's Fourth of July Parade will begin their procession around the Calvada Eye at 9 a.m. on Friday, July 4, with the road to close at 8:30 that morning. Attendees are encouraged to arrive early to pick their spot and avoid the road closure. (John Clausen/Pahrump Valley Times file)

The Pahrump Holiday Task Force and Pahrump Disability Outreach Program will be putting on some fantastic patriotic festivities in celebration of America’s birthday this year and the entire community can head out for a day filled with Independence Day fun.

Bright and early on Friday morning, members from these two nonprofit organizations will be joined by dozens of volunteers to take over the Calvada Eye for the annual Fourth of July Parade and Family Fun Day. A procession of floats, vehicles and people is set to start the celebration at 9 a.m. Marching and cruising down the street encircling the Eye, the entrants will be fitted out in holiday style and many will be stocked with goodies to toss out to the crowd. Once all of the cheering, waving and whooping comes to an end, parade entrants will be awarded trophies in a variety of categories, recognizing their contribution to making the event something special.

A popular attraction in town, the Fourth of July Parade is anticipated to see another large crowd for 2025 and viewing space is always in high demand, so attendees will want to ensure they arrive well in advance to select their spot. In addition, Calvada Blvd. is set to close along the parade route, from S. Honeysuckle Street to Dandelion Street and back around to Honeysuckle, at 8:30 a.m.

Following the parade, attendees can spread out in the grass area of the Eye for the “Family Fun Day” portion of the event. Volunteers will be working the grills to cook hotdogs and hamburgers for the hungry throng and there will be chips and beverages to pair with them. Area businesses and organizations will be hosting booths at the event, too, offering all sorts of games and activities that are sure to have families smiling and laughing together.

As the day wanes and darkness falls upon the valley, residents are invited to Petrack Park for the culmination of the Independence Day festivities, the Pahrump Fireworks Spectacular.

Sponsored by the town of Pahrump and hosted by Zambelli Fireworks, this show will feature thousands of fireworks artfully arranged by pyrotechnicians John and Eddie O’Brien to run for a show more than 20 minutes in length. Acting as emphasis and counterpoint to the “booms” and “bangs” of the explosives will be a live music broadcast featuring songs handpicked by the Zambelli team.

“Bring a blanket or a lawn chair and watch Pahrump’s sky sparkle with a colorful fireworks show,” the town encourages.

The Fourth of July Parade and Family Fun Day is scheduled for Friday, July 4 at the Calvada Eye, 2100 E. Walt Williams Dr., starting at 9 a.m.

For more information call 702-516-0847 or visit PDOP.info

The town of Pahrump Fireworks Show will take place Friday, July 4 at Petrack Park, at the corner of Highway 160 and Basin Ave., around 9 p.m. Tune into KNYE 95.1 F.M. to listen to the live broadcast of the show’s musical accompaniment.

