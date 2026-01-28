Prepaid tuition at Nevada colleges remains protected amid new tuition increases

Reunion in the works for all former PVHS students

Nevada State Treasurer Zach Conine said in a press release that those enrolled in Nevada Prepaid Tuition will not be affected by tuition increases. (Sam Morris/Las Vegas Review-Journal file)

Nevada State Treasurer Zach Conine confirmed that investments in higher education through Nevada’s Prepaid Tuition program are protected despite new tuition and fee increases.

“The Nevada State Treasury is providing reassurance to families that existing Nevada Prepaid Tuition account holders will not be impacted by these changes,” stated a Jan. 26 press release. “Current participants in the program remain locked in at today’s in-state tuition rates, ensuring their investment is protected regardless of future tuition hikes.”

The Nevada System of Higher Education (NSHE) Board of Regents approved a tuition and fee increase last week for the Silver State’s higher learning schools. This includes the University of Nevada, Las Vegas; the University of Nevada, Reno; Nevada State University; and Nevada’s community colleges.

“Our mission is to help Nevada families plan for post-secondary education with confidence,” Conine said in the Jan. 26 press release. “Prepaid tuition is a powerful way to shield families from rising costs and ensure that every dollar they invest today goes directly toward their child’s education tomorrow.”

Dr. Tya Mathis-Coleman, deputy treasurer for College Savings, added, “This program is about peace of mind. When families enroll in Nevada Prepaid Tuition, they are locking in today’s rates and securing a predictable path to college. With tuition increases on the horizon, now is the time to take advantage of this opportunity.”

According to the press release, the newly approved increases will take place in the 2026-27 academic year and proceed through the 2028-29 academic year.

“With tuition projected to rise by approximately 12% over the next three years, Nevada Prepaid Tuition offers families a unique opportunity to secure current rates and avoid the financial uncertainty of future increases,” read the press release. “The program continues to be one of the most effective tools for managing college costs, protecting household budgets, and investing in students’ futures.”

For more information about Nevada Prepaid Tuition and how to enroll in the program, visit nvigate.gov.

To learn more about Nevada’s colleges and universities, nshe.nevada.edu.

For further information about the Nevada State Treasurer’s Office, visit nevadatreasurer.gov.

