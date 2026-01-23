Prescribed fires planned near Pahrump

The Humboldt-Toiyabe National Forest announced that it will be conducting controlled burns near town.

The Humboldt-Toiyabe National Forest announced earlier this month that it is planning prescribed fire operations near Pahrump, pending all required approvals.

“We estimate this work to continue through March 31st as weather conditions allow,” a press release stated. “We use prescribed fires to help reduce overgrown vegetation to help protect local communities, infrastructure and natural resources from wildfires.”

The prescribed fires are planned for the Wheeler Well area, about 10 miles northeast of Pahrump, along Forest Service Road 45601 (Wheeler Pass Road). The prescribed fire area is approximately 418 acres, where pile burning will be carried out for a habitat improvement project.

“Residents may experience smoke during the prescribed burns,” the press release stated.

For more in-depth information about air quality, visit fire.airnow.gov or download the EPA AIRNow mobile app. The press release further cautioned drivers to slow down and turn on their headlights if smoke is encountered on the road.

“We will evaluate weather conditions in the hours before a burn begins. If conditions warrant, scheduled prescribed fire activities may be canceled,” the press release detailed.

To stay informed about scheduled prescribed fires, visit the forest’s website, the forest’s social media platforms and inciweb.wildfire.gov, the interagency incident information system.

“We will notify county emergency management officials when burning begins,” the press release concluded.

For more information about the Humboldt-Toiyabe National Forest, visit fs.usda.gov/r04/humboldt-toiyabe.

