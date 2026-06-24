Primary election winners react to results

Nevada’s primary results were made official after the completion of canvasses.

Scott Oakley, candidate for Pahrump Justice of the Peace, will advance to the general election. (John Clausen/Pahrump Valley Times file)

Pahrump justice of the peace candidate Michael Foley will advance to the general election. (John Clausen/Pahrump Valley Times file)

Bill Hockstedler has won the Republican primary for public administrator, with 55.9% of the vote. (Hockstedler for public administrator file)

Kayla Ball has won the Republican primary for county clerk, with 60.5% of the vote. (John Clausen/Pahrump Valley Times files)

Incumbent Brian Kunzi has won the Republican primary for district attorney, with 51.3% of the vote. (John Clausen/Pahrump Valley Times file)

Matt Sadler has won Republican primary for county commissioner, District 5, with 51.9% of the vote. (John Clausen/Pahrump Valley Times file)

Debra Thomas has won the Republican primary for county commissioner, District 4, with 53.3% of the vote. (Debra Thomas for commissioner file)

Incumbents losing reelection bids, nonpartisan runoffs and Republican victors heading to November unopposed are several outcomes of local races in Nevada’s 2026 primary election.

This year’s primary election results for Nevada were made official last week with the completion of all county canvasses. The following numbers on local races are from the Secretary of State’s office.

Republican primary for county commissioner, District 4

Debra Thomas has defeated incumbent Ron Boskovich, who currently serves as commission chair and was seeking reelection.

“I’d like to thank everyone who voted for me,” Thomas said. “I would also like to thank the people that worked in the Republican booth for all of the endorsed [Nye County Republican Party] candidates and I look forward to the second half of this process.”

Thomas won with 53.3% of the vote, while Boskovich received 46.8%. Thomas will face Anthony Greco, an Independent American Party candidate, in the general election.

Republican primary for county commissioner, District 5

Matt Sadler has won the GOP primary for this commission seat, defeating incumbent Debra Strickland and two other candidates.

“It’s truly humbling and I know the ride’s not over yet, because we have a general contest to start working in but a lot of relief, a lot of satisfaction,” Sadler told the Pahrump Valley Times.

Sadler earned 51.9% of the district’s vote, while Strickland received 13.3% in her reelection bid. Jeff Snow placed second with 31.5% of votes cast, while Brett Fish received 3.3%.

“I want to just really thank all the voters and all the supporters inside the district and outside the district that really came together to support my campaign,” Sadler added.

Sadler will face independent/nonpartisan Chris Lally in the general election.

Republican primary for district attorney

Incumbent Brian Kunzi secured 51.3% of the vote, winning his reelection bid and defeating challenger Michelle Nelson, who received 48.7% of votes.

“I just want to thank everybody. I thought the voter turnout was actually pretty decent for a primary,” Kunzi explained. “I just appreciate my team that helped me get through this. It’s always a hard, difficult process, but I’m excited about being able to move forward and really build on what I believe I’ve rebuilt in the DA’s office now.”

Kunzi advances to the general election unopposed, as no independents, third-party or Democratic district attorney candidates filed in 2026. Kunzi said that this next term as DA will be his last, with no plans on running again.

Republican primary for county clerk

Kayla Ball has won the race for Nye County clerk with 60.5% of the vote, defeating incumbent Cori A. Freidhof, who received 23.0%.

“I’m just extremely humbled. We were very shocked to have such a landslide of a win and I couldn’t have done it without the community believing in me,” Ball said. “I look forward to making them proud and fulfilling the changes that I want to make in the clerk’s office.”

Andrew Caccavale, another clerk candidate, received 16.5% of votes cast. Ball will move to the general election unopposed since no Democrats, nonpartisans or third-party candidates filed for clerk this year.

Republican primary for public administrator

Bill Hockstedler has defeated incumbent Public Administrator Ginger L. Simpson.

“Thank you, Nye County, for placing your trust in me,” Hockstedler said. “This win is a true victory for the families of Nye County and their relatives, no matter where they live.”

Hockstedler won with 55.9% of the vote, while Simpson received 44.1% of votes cast. Hockstedler will advance to the general election unopposed this year because no Democrats, independents or third-party candidates filed for public administrator.

“As your public administrator, I understand that this office holds a profound responsibility to protect the estates and legacies of our residents,” Hockstedler continued. “I am fully committed to treating every estate I oversee with the same integrity, transparency and compassion I would want for my own family, ensuring that surviving heirs have a secure safety net and total peace of mind during difficult times.”

Nonpartisan primary for sheriff

Incumbent Joe McGill secured first place in the contest for sheriff with 41.2% of the vote.

“Thank you everybody who has put your faith in me over the last four years as the sheriff of Nye County,” McGill said. “I am looking forward to continuing to be the sheriff for the next four years. I appreciate everybody’s votes, everybody’s support, everybody’s contributions to my campaign.”

Dan Pineau earned 24.3% of votes. Since no candidate earned more than 50% of the vote, McGill and Pineau will face each other in the general election.

“I am honored and humbled by the support I received from the voters of Nye County in the primary election,” Pineau told the Pahrump Valley Times. “Advancing to the general election is an important milestone, and I want to sincerely thank everyone who placed their trust in me.”

Candidates Stan Hyt and George Wehrly were eliminated in the primary election.

Nonpartisan primary for Pahrump justice of the peace, Department B

Michael Foley, who currently serves as judge pro tem in Department B, was the top vote getter in this race with 42.0%.

“We’re on to the general election now,” Foley said. “I’d appreciate it if everybody would come out and vote again. Let’s keep the momentum going. I’d like to thank everybody for voting and for being involved in the process.”

Scott Oakley earned 25.9% of the vote. Since no one in this race passed the more than 50% threshold, Foley and Oakley will advance to the general election.

“I’ve gotten out to meet many of the Pahrump residents, which I am thankful for every single vote that I got from them,” Oakley told the Pahrump Valley Times. “As a professional person myself, it’s very gratifying knowing that this is the first time I’ve ever run for election.”

Michele Fiore, who was seeking reelection to her judicial seat, was eliminated in the primary, receiving 23.0% of the vote. Richard Hamilton, another candidate, received 9.2% of votes.

Contact reporter Elijah Dulay at edulay@pvtimes.com