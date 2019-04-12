Prom Closet offers free, new formal wear in Pahrump

Special to the Pahrump Valley Times An organization known as Project 150 from Las Vegas is providing free formal wear to any and all students attending the Pahrump Valley High School prom. The event, held on a first-come first-serve basis, is scheduled for tomorrow, Saturday April 13, from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. at the high school, located at 501 E. Calvada Blvd

Selwyn Harris/Pahrump Valley Times PVHS Senior Sabrina Jaynes displays one of the many prom dresses for attendees to choose from. Jaynes who is also an AmeriCorps volunteer is overseeing the Prom Closet event along with roughly 40 additional volunteers.

Special to the Pahrump Valley Times Prom attendees can choose among the scores of formal footwear for males and females, provided by Project 150. Top of the line costume jewelry is also available to prom goers, once again this year. The event will be held at Mountain Falls.

With the 2019 Pahrump Valley High School prom less than a month away, students who plan on attending will have the opportunity to “dress to the nines” courtesy of a special program, dubbed “Prom Closet.”

High school Registrar Jennifer Shockley said an organization known as Project 150 from Las Vegas is providing formal wear to any and all students attending the event once again this year.

The best part, Shockley said, is the attire bears no cost to students or parents.

The event, held on a first-come-first-serve basis, is scheduled for Saturday, April 13, from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m.

“Project 150 was started by a group of businessmen many years ago who found out that there were some homeless students in Las Vegas high schools and they were shocked,” she said. “They started a foundation that supports all of the high schools in Clark County. They eventually decided to reach out to Nye County.”

Project 150, Shockley said, has been a longtime supporter of the Prom Closet program in Las Vegas schools.

“With Zappos and all the other big community-driven companies out there, they receive the items all through donations from many different companies,” she noted. “Everything offered is free of charge, and all of it is new. There might be just a couple of gently-used items but most of it is all still tagged, and the new shoes are in their original boxes. Zappos donates tons and tons of shoes. It’s all being put in a truck and brought up here coming up this Saturday.”

Shockley also noted that participation in the program is a very simple process.

“We will be able to check them in at the front door, where they can come in and browse,” she said. “We don’t question it and you don’t have to qualify in any way. It is not a rushed situation, because you just come and browse. If you need help, we will have helpers there. Students can also get fitted, and we will have people here to fit them by doing professional measuring and minor alterations. A lot of guys don’t even know what size shirt they wear.”

Additionally, Shockley said the items offered will cover the students from head to toe, including fashion accessories.

“They will provide brand new dresses, shoes, and jewelry,” she said. “We also received a donation from a wonderful lady who donated a lot of her own jewelry. It is very expensive costume jewelry for girls to keep. For the guys, there will be all kinds of men’s wear, including shirts, ties, cummerbunds, cufflinks and shoes. We also had a very generous donation from the Family Dollar Store here in town. They donated earrings, necklaces, and other accessories.”

Shockley also noted that upward of 40 volunteers from the high school and the community are also participating this Saturday.

One such volunteer is Pahrump Valley High School senior Sabrina Jaynes, who will actually oversee Saturday’s event.

Jaynes spoke about a fashion consultant who will also be on hand to provide advice to female students attending this year’s prom.

“We have a woman who has done a lot of pageants and she will be here to teach girls how to walk in heels,” she said. “A lot of girls have that dream dress with their heels, but they’ve never worn heels in their life. We will also have a hair studio coming to talk to girls about how to do their makeup and hair properly, which is brand new this year.”

In addition to Saturday’s Prom Closet, Jaynes said another event will coincide with the program at the high school.

“We want our seniors who are graduating to do a voice recording,” she urged. “They will introduce themselves and let people know which college they are attending, or if they plan on going into the military. We will have them coming in on Saturday to record those, and those recordings will be played over the speakers before the actual walking ceremony for graduation this year.”

Shockley, meanwhile said the event is a great opportunity for students who either can’t get to Las Vegas to get a dress, can’t afford it, or even have yet to find what they want to wear.

“The only requirement is that they have to be a Nye County School District high school student,” she said. “We will have a check-in, where we can look them up on the computer, if they don’t have their student ID with them. They can bring their parents or grandparents. There will be lots of seating set up for grandparents or anyone with a physical ailment, to sit and relax while the student is shopping. Everything that is offered will be acceptable attire for our prom.”

Regarding the prom’s venue this year, Shockley said it will be held May 4, at Mountain Falls on the valley’s south end.

“By and large, the students didn’t want to have their prom here at the high school for whatever reason,” she said. “We will also be extending discounted ticket sales at the high school this Saturday, because the prices will go up on Monday. On Saturday the tickets will be $45 for a single or $80 for a couple. If you wait until Monday, they will go up to $50 per person and $90 per couple. Back in the day, everybody had their prom at their high school. But nowadays it seems that kids want to go out somewhere, but unfortunately the venues are so limited here in Pahrump.”

