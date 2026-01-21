Public forum set to talk horse safety

Wild horses and burros are a common sight in the Pahrump Valley and unfortunately, vehicle crashes involving wild equines are all too common. A public forum is set to discuss this issue and identify possible solutions. (Robin Hebrock/Pahrump Valley Times)

One of the most iconic things about Pahrump these days is the presence of the wild horse and burro herds that roam the valley, making our local desert their home.

Inspiring awe from many who observe them, these creatures have become a focus for local animal lovers and in the wake of a recent tragedy, Nye County officials are now getting directly involved.

Early this month, three wild horses were struck and killed by a vehicle on Highway 160 in the north part of town, sparking sadness as well as a surge of concern and a search for solutions.

Southwestern Wilds, a local advocacy group dedicated to wild horses and burros, quickly organized a community meeting to discuss this heart-rending collision and another such meeting is just around the corner.

Set for this Saturday, the Nye County Public Forum on local horse and burro safety is being hosted by Nye County Commissioners Bruce Jabbour and Ian Bayne. Together, the two will listen to the thoughts and ideas of their constituents in an effort to identify methods to ensure the safety of both the public and the area’s wild horses and burros.

Anyone who is troubled by the instances of crashes involving horses and burros is encouraged to attend the forum and share their recommendations and suggestions.

The Nye County Public Forum on horse safety is set for Saturday, Jan. 24 at 11 a.m. at the Nye County Commissioners’ Chambers, 2100 E. Walt Williams Drive.

Contact reporter Robin Hebrock at rhebrock@pvtimes.com