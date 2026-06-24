Public hearing on MediWaste scheduled

MediWaste Disposal LLC's proposal to bring a medical waste pyrolysis facility to this property on Basin Avenue has created plenty of concern locally and residents will have the chance to air their thoughts on the project at a public hearing early next month. (Robin Hebrock/Pahrump Valley Times file)

MediWaste Disposal LLC is in the process of securing a permit from the Nevada Division of Environmental Protection (NDEP) for a Pahrump facility and its next step will be a formal public hearing, wherein residents can voice their concerns, pose questions and learn more about the proposed operation.

Earlier this year, NDEP issued a notice of intent to permit the Pahrump facility, triggering a 30-day public comment period. Nevada Dept. of Conservation and Natural Resources Public Information Officer Jenny Jackson told the Pahrump Valley Times that the public comment period received 252 submissions, along with 13 direct requests for a public hearing on the matter. As a result, the Nevada Division of Environmental Protection – Bureau of Sustainable Materials Management has set a time and date for that public hearing, which will take place this July.

“MediWaste Disposal LLC has requested to operate a medical waste pyrolysis facility in Pahrump, Nevada,” the public notice on the hearing details. “The facility is located in central Pahrump, situated within an established corridor near the intersection of E. Basin Avenue and Highway 160. The administrator [of NDEP] is constrained to issue the permit or deny the request in accordance with NAC [Nevada Administrative Code] 444.641. The administrator published a notice to issue the permit to the applicant. A 30-day comment period ran from April 1, 2026 to May 1, 2026. Within the 30-day period, a public hearing was requested. Pursuant to NAC 444.6415, a public hearing has been scheduled…”

MediWaste is aiming to bring its operation to a 4.7-acre parcel of land at 1850 E. Basin Avenue, near a storage facility and concrete supplier, as well as the Pahrump DMV, a small area church and not far down the road from the Pahrump Elks Lodge. The permit, if issued, would allow the company to construct a facility within the two existing buildings, consisting of seven pyrolysis units. Pyrolysis is the process of converting solid medical waste into byproducts and hydrated ash using high temperatures and no oxygen. “No water is reported to be required for the process and the facility states that no wastewater is generated from the process itself,” the project draft fact sheet states.

According to the draft permit for the MediWaste proposal, the facility would be permitted to treat solid waste and various special wastes, to include: sharps; regulated medical waste, clinical waste or bio medical waste as defined by NAC 444.589; trace chemotherapy contaminated waste; pathological waste; pharmaceuticals not regulated by RCRA [ Resource Conservation and Recovery Act] laws; and exclusive to California, solidified canisters. “No other material of waste will be accepted unless prior written approval is received from [NDEP],” the draft permit states.

There is a long list of prohibited solid wastes included in the draft as well, which stipulates items such as untreated category A infectious substances; putrescible wastes; RCRA hazardous waste and pharmaceuticals; state-listed hazardous and dangerous waste; DEA-controlled drugs, including controlled substances; radioactive waste exceeding a certain screening level; various chemicals such as formaldehyde, formalin, acids, alcohol, waste solvent reagents and fixer developer; lead-containing materials, complete human remains; bulk chemotherapy waste; and mercury-containing materials, devices or dental waste.

“Waste will arrive at the facility via enclosed 53-foot-long tractor trailers,” a draft fact sheet reads. “Within the trailers, waste will be contained in closed, gaylord containers or polypropylene bags with two layers of additional packaging. Upon delivery at the facility, waste containers will be staged until ready to be processed… Transport vehicles with incoming regulated medical waste may be staged/parked in the facility yard for up to 30 days when awaiting processing.”

The NDEP permit is only one step in the process to bring the facility to the valley, however. MediWaste already has a Conditional Use Permit from Nye County to support the project but has not yet obtained the necessary license from the county to move forward.

The MediWaste public hearing will take place from 6 to 8 p.m. on Tuesday, July 7 at Nevada Treasure RV Resort Convention Center, 301 W. Leslie Street.

For more information, contact the Bureau of Sustainable Materials Management Permitting Branch at 775-687-9462.

Anyone who requires special accommodations or assistance at the hearing should contact Michelle Gonse at MGonse@NDEP.NV.gov or 775-687-9461 by 5 p.m. on Tuesday, June 30 to make arrangements.

Contact reporter Robin Hebrock at rhebrock@pvtimes.com