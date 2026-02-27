Public hearing on property maintenance codes set

The Nye County Commission will hold a public hearing on changes to Nye County Code Title 15, addressing building and construction regulations, at its March 3 meeting. (Nye County)

Next week, the Nye County Commission is set to hold a public hearing on Nye County Bill No. 2025-09, which aims to extend the reach of the 2018 International Property Maintenance Code (IPMC) to all of the towns within the county’s borders.

“The main purpose of the International Property Maintenance Code, as far as the county is concerned, is to prevent the accumulation of trash, garbage, abandoned or discarded refrigerators and similar appliances or equipment, and wrecked or inoperable vehicles from being stored outside,” Nye County Planning Director Steve Osborne explained for the Times when reached for comment.

“The IPMC allows the county to respond to complaints and conduct inspections and requires property owners to abate nuisances after notification. Continued violations can result in fines if the property is not brought into compliance.”

The IPMC is a deep document with eight chapters containing extensive provisions. Under the chapter addressing general requirements, it states, “The owner of the premises shall maintain the structures and exterior property in compliance with these requirements, except as otherwise provided for in this code. A person shall not occupy as owner-occupant or permit another person to occupy premises that are not in a sanitary and safe condition and that do not comply with the requirements of this chapter. Occupants of a dwelling unit, rooming unit or housekeeping unit are responsible for keeping in a clean, sanitary and safe condition that part of the dwelling unit, rooming unit, housekeeping unit or premises they occupy and control.”

The general requirements go on to address vacant structures and land, which must be kept clean, safe, secure and sanitary, as well as the sanitation, grading, drainage, weeds, rodent harborage, etcetera, of exterior property areas. As noted by Osborne, the IPMC specifically states that motor vehicles that are inoperable or unlicensed shall not be parked or stored on any premises and should at no point be in a state of major disrepair or disassembly.

Requirements for lighting, ventilation, plumbing, mechanical and electrical features and fire safety are incorporated into the IPMC, as well, each providing detailed prohibitions.

“We are asking the board to clarify that the IPMC applies to all communities in Nye County,” Osborne added. “However, the board can decide which of the communities, if any, would be exempt from the IPMC.”

Aside from the IPMC portion, the bill also intends to clarify that building permits are only required within the Pahrump Regional Planning District and changes the appeal process from the procedure outlined in the IPMC to reflect the existing procedure as enshrined in Nye County Code Chapter 16.36.

The public hearing is slated for the commission’s next meeting, set for Tuesday, March 3 at 10 a.m.

“Any and all interested parties may appear and be heard, or public comment can be given by calling 1-888-585-9008 and entering conference room number 255-432-824,” the county noted. “The chair of the Board of County Commissioners will open public comment periods by announcement. Commenters must press *9 on their telephone keypads to notify administration they wish to speak. The teleconference is also viewable at www.NyeCountyNV.gov. There is a 30-to 40-second delay between the teleconference and the meeting video.”

To view a copy of the bill, contact the Nye County Clerk’s Office. The bill can also be found on NyeCountyNV.gov under the “Meeting Center” link as item 16 on the commission’s Nov. 4, 2025 agenda.

The 2018 version of the IPMC can be found on the International Code Council’s website at codes.iccsafe.org/content/IPMC2018P2

Contact reporter Robin Hebrock at rhebrock@pvtimes.com