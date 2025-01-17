Public help sought in locating person illegally off-roading in Death Valley

The vehicles caused significant damage to rare plants. Those with information are urged to call the NPS Tip Line.

Be the voices of change to stop human trafficking

National Park Service via Facebook Park officials at Death Valley are seeking the public’s help in identifying the person or persons responsible for illegally driving on Eureka Dunes in late December or early January, which caused significant damage to rare plants listed as threatened under the Endangered Species Act.

DEATH VALLEY, Calif. — Park officials at Death Valley are seeking the public’s help in identifying the person or persons responsible for illegally driving on Eureka Dunes in late December or early January.

As stated in a recent news release, National Park Service Superintendent Mike Reynolds said the vehicles caused significant damage to rare plants listed as threatened under the Endangered Species Act.

“I urge the public to come forward with any information that could help identify those responsible for driving on Eureka Dunes,” Reynolds said. “I’m saddened that someone would disregard the survival of a rare species for a few minutes of joy-riding. There are multiple areas on BLM land nearby, such as Dumont Dunes, which are set aside for this type of recreation but the sensitive dune systems in the national park are set aside to be protected.”

Damage documented by a national park service biologist noted that damage to Eureka Dunegrass, a plant species that only grows on sand dunes in Eureka Valley, is classified as a threatened species by the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service.

Reynolds also stated that one Eureka Dunegrass plant was directly damaged by vehicle tracks, while eight additional plants were likely affected by root damage due to their proximity to the tire tracks.

“More than two miles of vehicle tracks were left on the dunes, suggesting that further damage to seeds and other rare plants is likely,” he said.

In addition to the documented damage to the Eureka Dunegrass, the vehicle tracks may have harmed five other rare plant species.

The release went on to state that the Eureka Dunes evening-primrose plant only lives on dunes in Eureka Valley.

It was removed from the endangered species list in 2018 due to reduced threat of damage from off-road driving.

The Eureka Dunes are 680 feet tall, making them the tallest dunes in California. The dune field is roughly three miles long by one-mile wide and is designated as a National Natural Landmark.

“Information from visitors is often very helpful to investigators,” Reynolds said. “You don’t have to tell us who you are, but please tell us what you know.”

Those with information are urged to call the NPS Tip Line at (888)-653-0009 or email the agency at nps_isb@nps.gov.

An online form can be obtained at tinyurl.com/4pbwx2w7.

In addition to the documented damage to Eureka dunegrass, the vehicle tracks may have harmed five other rare plant species:

■ Eureka Dunes evening-primrose

■ Shining milk vetch

■ Gravel milk vetch

■ Hillman's silverscale

■ Wheeler's chaetadelpha