Public lands will be free to enter on Veterans Day

Areas managed by the U.S. Department of the Interior, including national parks, that usually charge an entry fee will be free to enter on the holiday.

Alongside national parks, areas managed by the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service that normally charge an entry fee will be free to enter on Veterans Day. (Brett Billings/USFWS)

Public lands managed by the Bureau of Land Management like the Red Rock Canyon National Conservation Area will be free to enter on Nov. 11. The Red Rock Canyon National Conservation Area is an approximately 30 minute drive from Pahrump. (blm.gov)

Popular national parks including Zion will offer free entry on Nov. 11. Zion National Park is about a three-hour drive from Pahrump. (nps.gov)

Iconic national parks like Death Valley will be free to enter on Veterans Day. Death Valley National Park is approximately 50 miles from Pahrump. (nps.gov)

On Veterans Day, Nov. 11, public lands managed by the U.S. Department of the Interior, including national parks, that normally charge an entry fee, will be free to enter.

“Many national parks have direct connections to the American military — there are dozens of battlefields, military parks, and historic sites that commemorate and honor the service of American veterans,” the National Park Service website states. “In addition, every national park is part of our collective identity that defines who we are and where we came from as a nation. They are tactile reminders of the values, the ideals, and the freedoms that our veterans protect.”

Iconic national parks within driving distance from Pahrump include Zion, Grand Canyon, Joshua Tree, and Death Valley. Public lands run by the Bureau of Land Management and U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service that typically charge an entry fee will also be free to enter on Veterans Day.

“The majestic landscapes, natural wonders, and patriotic icons that we cherish as a society have also inspired military members through the years,” the National Park Service website informs. “The Grand Canyon, Mount Rushmore, the USS Arizona Memorial, and the Statue of Liberty are just a few of the national parks that have served as reminders of home to those stationed abroad. On Veterans Day, or any day, honor those who have served and sacrificed for our country with a visit to a national park.”

If you’re unable to visit these areas on Nov. 11, there are other ways to experience public lands at a free or discounted price through interagency passes.

“There are affordable or free pass options for seniors aged 62 or older, fourth-grade students, current military and dependents, Gold Star families and veterans, individuals with permanent disabilities and volunteers with more than 250 hours,” the U.S. Department of the Interior website details.

For more information about the connection between Veterans Day and national parks, visit nps.gov/subjects/npscelebrates/veterans-day.htm

View the full offering of America’s national parks, historic sites, and monuments at nps.gov/findapark/index.htm

For more details about the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service and its locations, visit fws.gov

To learn more about participating Nov. 11 BLM locations, visit blm.gov/programs/recreation/recreation-programs/fee-free-days

For more information about acquiring a free or discounted interagency entrance pass, visit nps.gov/planyourvisit/passes.htm

Many public lands managed by the U.S. Department of the Interior remain open during the federal government shutdown, which began on Oct. 1, but this may vary by location. Some in-person and online services may be limited or unavailable. For more information, visit doi.gov/shutdown.

