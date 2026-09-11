Public lands will be free to visit on Constitution Day

There will be no entry costs at NPS, BLM and USFWS sites on Sept. 17.

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The Bureau of Land Management's Red Cliffs Recreation Area in Utah will be free to visit on Constitution Day, Sept. 17. (BLM/blm.gov)

Zion National Park will be free to enter on Constitution Day, Sept. 17. (NPS/nps.gov)

National parks that normally charge for entry, such as Death Valley, will be offering free admission on Constitution Day, Sept. 17. (NPS/nps.gov)

National Park Service and Bureau of Land Management locations that normally charge an entrance fee will be free to enter next week on Constitution Day, September 17.

“September 17 is designated as Constitution Day and Citizenship Day to commemorate the signing of the U.S. Constitution in Philadelphia on September 17, 1787,” the National Archives explain.

This waived admission day includes nearby well-known national parks such as Death Valley, Zion, and Grand Canyon.

For Bureau of Land Management sites, this fee-free day applies to Red Rock Canyon National Conservation Area here in Southern Nevada, but also to farther locations such as Red Cliffs Recreation Area in Utah and Virgin River Canyon Recreation Area in Arizona.

U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service locations that typically charge for entry will also be free to visit on September 17.

For more information about National Park Service locations, the agency’s fee-free days and other ways to experience public lands at a discounted or no-cost rate, visit nps.gov.

Visit blm.gov to learn more about its waived admission days and participating locations.

For additional information about U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service locations, visit fws.gov.

Contact reporter Elijah Dulay at edulay@pvtimes.com