Public meetings slated for Purple Sage Solar

The BLM announced two public meetings to give giving residents the opportunity to have their concerns addressed.

Robin Hebrock/Pahrump Valley Times The Nevada desert is a prime location for solar collection and many developers are eyeing lands in and around Nye County for large-scale solar projects. Nobel Solar LLC, just one of many companies hoping to build near the town of Pahrump, is aiming to construct its 4,400-acre commercial solar farm on BLM land located near the existing Yellow Pine solar project.

Bureau of Land Management The Purple Sage solar project, denoted by the outlined box containing horizontal lines, would straddle the Nye and Clark county borders, extending along the west side of Tecopa Springs Road south of the Yellow Pine solar field.

A 4,400-acre-plus commercial solar project may be targeting lands in Clark County but its location within the Pahrump Valley and close proximity to the Nye County border has drawn the attention of plenty of local residents. Next week, anyone concerned about what is now known as the Purple Sage Energy Center will be able to express their thoughts at two public meetings on the proposal.

Purple Sage, formerly known as Golden Currant Solar, is the endeavor of Nobel Solar LLC.

“Nobel Solar, LLC has applied to the BLM Las Vegas Filed Office for a right-of-way grant to provide the necessary land and access for the construction and operation of a proposed solar facility and interconnection to the regional transmission system,” a notice from the Bureau of Land Management states. “Nobel Solar is proposing the construction, operation and eventual decommissioning of… a photovoltaic solar power project including battery storage facility on BLM-managed public land designated as a solar variance area in Clark County.”

The Purple Sage Solar project is planned as a 400 MW alternating current solar photovoltaic power generating facility located on approximately 4,424 acres of public lands located south of Highway 160 off of Tecopa Springs Road. The footprint of the facility in its current proposal is just south of the existing Yellow Pine Solar lands and abuts the border of Nye County.

The BLM announced its intent to host two public meetings on the Purple Sage Energy Center, giving residents and other area stakeholders the chance to voice their opinions and have their concerns addressed. Both are scheduled for next week, with the first meeting taking place in-person and the second being hosted virtually via Zoom.

“We appreciate the public’s input we have received and will receive throughout the NEPA (National Environmental Policy Act) process for this proposed project,” BLM Las Vegas Field Manager Bruce Sillitoe stated. “Public comments help inform thorough and effective environmental analysis necessary for responsible solar development on public lands.”

The in-person meeting is set for 6 to 8 p.m. on Tuesday, Jan. 14 at the Pahrump Nugget Events Center.

The virtual meeting is slated for 6 to 8 p.m. on Thursday, Jan. 16.

Those wishing to participate in the virtual meeting can register at https://tinyurl.com/5bf2hzz6.

As detailed by the event description, the meetings will include a brief presentation on the proposed project, followed by a question-and-answer portion and a public comment period. “The (virtual) meeting will be recorded and a copy posted on the website for 30 days,” the BLM noted. “Once you register, you will receive an email within 24 hours with the details for logging onto the virtual scoping meeting. If you do not receive an email or have technical difficulty, please call 650-340-4821.”

For more information contact project manager Jessica Headen at 702-515-5206 or email BLM_NV_SND_EnergyProjects@blm.gov

Contact reporter Robin Hebrock at rhebrock@pvtimes.com

Purple Sage Solar public comment period closes mid-February

The Bureau of Land Management is seeking comment from members of the public on the proposed Purple Sage Energy Center project.

Written comments can be submitted three ways, although the online method is preferred.

To submit comments visit EPlanning.blm.gov and search for Purple Sage Energy Center, then click on the "Participate Now" link on the left side of the webpage. Comments can also be emailed to BLM_NV_SND_EnergyProjects@blm.gov or delivered to the BLM Southern Nevada District Office, Attn: Purple Sage Energy Center Project, 4701 N. Torrey Pines Drive, Las Vegas, NV, 89130.

The public comment period ends Thursday, Feb. 13.