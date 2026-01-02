50°F
weather icon Mostly Cloudy
Pahrump, NV
News

Public tours return to Scotty’s Castle this year

Public tours of Scotty’s Castle in Death Valley National Park paused 10 years ago. They will ...
Public tours of Scotty’s Castle in Death Valley National Park paused 10 years ago. They will now return for a limited time this year. (Richard Stephens/Pahrump Valley Times file)
Scotty's Castle in Death Valley National Park has undergone major repairs following a flood and ...
Scotty's Castle in Death Valley National Park has undergone major repairs following a flood and fire, which meant public tours have been unavailable. (Bob Greenburg/nps.gov)
More Stories
America250 wants to know what America means to its students and those who enter can earn themse ...
America’s Field Trip contest open for submissions
In addition to being able to share their thoughts and opinions, participants will also be enter ...
Cooperative Extension seeking public input on local needs
The NyE Communities Coalition Activities Center was filled with residents, both families and in ...
Community and celebration embrace the spirit of Christmas Eve
Board meeting attendee Ed Ringle discusses status of the Amargosa River with presenter Mason Vo ...
Beatty Advisory Town Board approves senior center and playground funding
/ Pahrump Valley Times
January 2, 2026 - 5:05 am
 

Public tours will return for a limited time this year at an iconic historic district located in Death Valley National Park.

“Death Valley Natural History Association and NPS are partnering to offer Scotty’s Castle Flood Recovery Tours while the site is closed for repairs,” stated a press release. “A park ranger will lead visitors on a guided walk around the grounds of the historic district and share the colorful history behind the notorious mining scam that inspired a castle in the desert, along with updates on flooding, recovery work, and long-term restoration.”

Tours of the castle’s grounds will be available on select Sundays from Jan. 4 to March 29. The castle has been closed for 10 years while large-scale repairs have been done by the Park Service following damage from a flash flood and a fire.

Tickets are $35 per person, plus a processing fee. Proceeds from ticket sales will go toward preservation of Scotty’s Castle. Tickets must be purchased 48 hours in advance.

For tour dates, ticket details and more information, visit dvnha.org.

For further information about Death Valley National Park, visit nps.gov/deva.

Contact reporter Elijah Dulay at edulay@pvtimes.com

MOST READ
LISTEN TO THE TOP FIVE HERE
THE LATEST
Getty Images
Letters to the Editor

Who is opposed to letting the people of Pahrump vote “yes” or “no” to the question?