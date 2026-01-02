Public tours return to Scotty’s Castle this year

After a decade of no public tours due to flood damage, guided tours of the historic district are now available.

Scotty's Castle in Death Valley National Park has undergone major repairs following a flood and fire, which meant public tours have been unavailable. (Bob Greenburg/nps.gov)

Public tours of Scotty’s Castle in Death Valley National Park paused 10 years ago. They will now return for a limited time this year. (Richard Stephens/Pahrump Valley Times file)

Public tours will return for a limited time this year at an iconic historic district located in Death Valley National Park.

“Death Valley Natural History Association and NPS are partnering to offer Scotty’s Castle Flood Recovery Tours while the site is closed for repairs,” stated a press release. “A park ranger will lead visitors on a guided walk around the grounds of the historic district and share the colorful history behind the notorious mining scam that inspired a castle in the desert, along with updates on flooding, recovery work, and long-term restoration.”

Tours of the castle’s grounds will be available on select Sundays from Jan. 4 to March 29. The castle has been closed for 10 years while large-scale repairs have been done by the Park Service following damage from a flash flood and a fire.

Tickets are $35 per person, plus a processing fee. Proceeds from ticket sales will go toward preservation of Scotty’s Castle. Tickets must be purchased 48 hours in advance.

For tour dates, ticket details and more information, visit dvnha.org.

For further information about Death Valley National Park, visit nps.gov/deva.

Contact reporter Elijah Dulay at edulay@pvtimes.com

Public tours returning to Scotty's Castle

■ Select Sundays from Jan. 4 to March 2

■ $35 per person, plus a processing fee

■ Tickets: dvnha.org