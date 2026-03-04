Pucker up! The Moose is launching its Kiss a Pig Campaign

The Pahrump Moose Lodge is looking for community-oriented individuals to join its first ever Kiss a Pig Campaign, where participants will represent a local nonprofit in a competition to see who can raise the most cash and the honor of kissing a pig. (Pahrump Moose Lodge #808)

Can something as silly as kissing a pig really make a difference in the community?

Pahrump Moose Lodge #808 believes the answer to that question is a resounding “yes” and the members of its Heart of the Community program are optimistic that the notable faces and businesses of the valley are willing to jump aboard. The Kiss a Pig Campaign is giving everyone the opportunity to do something good for local organizations that dedicate themselves to bettering the community they call home, while simultaneously supporting the Moose Lodge.

“The Pahrump Moose Lodge #808 is having their first ever Kiss a Pig Campaign,” Shannon Arimura, chair of the lodge’s Heart of the Community program, announced. “I’ve been doing fundraising for nonprofits for over 30 years, so I have come across a ton of amazing ideas and this happens to be one of them. I’ve always wanted to try it. I know it works well in smaller, close-knit communities and Pahrump is definitely that! I’d love to have at least 10 participants.”

Described as “a light-hearted competition that raises critical funds for local nonprofits,” the Kiss a Pig Campaign will benefit both the Moose Lodge and its fellow charitable organizations. All participants need to do is select the nonprofit they want to represent and then, once the fundraising period opens, start bringing in that cash. At the culmination of the campaign, the Moose Lodge will present each participant with 50% of the fundraising proceeds generated for their nonprofit, with the remaining 50% staying with the Moose to help it continue to give back to the community.

“The campaign will have three parts: first, we will be recruiting community champions until March 10 - we’re looking for anyone who wants to help, from our community-minded individuals to business leaders; second, we will have fundraising by our champions from March 15 to April 15; finally, we will have our reveal party/donation spaghetti dinner on Sunday, April 26 from 4 to 6:30 p.m., where we will present checks to our participants.”

So where does the pig come in?

At the April 26 reveal party, the winner of the fundraising challenge will do just as the campaign’s name states and plant a kiss on a pig, something that is sure to elicit plenty of laughter.

To register to be a community champion in the Kiss a Pig Campaign, visit bit.ly/KAPContestant

For more information on the campaign, email PahrumpMooseKissAPig@gmail.com

