PVHS Boys Varsity Golf competes in 3A State Championship

Boys make top six teams to qualify but fall short in final contest at Elko.

Following an impressive showing in the 3A Southern Regional Tournament, Pahrump Valley High School Trojans boys’ golf team could not come back home with the state title.

Despite not receiving the wanted outcome, the team showed a strong glimpse of what is to come for the future endeavors of the program.

Regionals

In the week prior, on May 6 and 7, the team traveled to Boulder Creek and Boulder City Golf Course for a two-day tournament in which the team earned a state-clinching bid following the team’s third-place finish within the five participating schools.

The Trojans were just able to edge out The Meadows High School, finishing with a team total score of 550. The Meadows shot a 585.

While the first round only saw nine holes completed after being partially suspended due to rain, golfers were able to get through a full 18-hole round the following day at Boulder City Golf Course.

Trojans senior Carter Nygaard finished with an individual school best by placing 12th overall out of 30.

Nygaard shot a 43 on day one and would finish shooting an 89 on day two to bring his total to 132.

The Trojans had two more students place in the top 15, as Matt Lopez and Cayden Cowley finished right behind Nygaard shooting 135 (+27) and 140 (+32).

Freshman Travis Floyd finished in 18th place with +35 after shooting 50 on day one and 93 the next day.

Junior Keir Sheppard tied for 23rd place, shooting +48 and Kamden Moore was 25th overall with a +50.

State

Traveling over six hours and 430 miles to Elko, the team finished in sixth place out of six teams in the 3A State Boys Golf Championship, shooting a combined total score of 715.

Trojans Carter Nygaard placed on top for the Trojans in 17th place out of 48. The senior shot an 89 in round one and an 81 in round two to finish with a 170.

Freshman Travis Floyd finished behind Nygaard in 19th place shooting an 83 in round one and an 89 in round two to finish with a 172 total.

Matt Lopez finished tied for 26th place, shooting a 91 in round one and an 86 in round two to bring his total to 177.

Cayden Cowley finished in 41st place, shooting a 101 in round one and a 95 in round two, totaling 196.

Keir Sheppard finished in 46th place with an overall score of 214. Sheppard shot a 108 in round one and a 106 in round two.

Kamden Moore finished in the last standing, shooting a 219 overall. The first round Moore shot a 110 and in round two a 109.

