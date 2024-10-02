101°F
PVHS school shooting threat prompts investigation

By Selwyn Harris Pahrump Valley Times
October 2, 2024 - 6:50 am
 

Rumors and hearsay prompted a dual investigation conducted by the Nye County Sheriff’s Office and officials at Pahrump Valley High School last week.

As stated on the sheriff’s office social media page, the agency was aware of recent reports circulating on social media of a pending, potential shooting at the school.

Confusion abounds

“Interviews have been conducted with the multiple reporting parties as well as the juvenile they identified as the suspect,” the sheriff’s office stated. “The juvenile that was identified as making the alleged threats has denied this and the juveniles reporting the threats have admitted they did not hear the alleged threats directly, and are only reporting what others have told them or they have seen on social media.”

Students speak to authorities

Further, the sheriff’s office noted that they interviewed every person who was reported as spreading the false information.

“None of the students directly heard the alleged threats,” according to the post. “At this time, we have determined there is no credible threat to the safety and security of Pahrump Valley High School.”

Malicious rumors

Meanwhile, Nye County School District Public Information Officer Robert Williams told the Pahrump Valley Times that though no clear threat was directed to the school, there were reports of harassment and bullying leveled at a student, by others on social media, including Facebook last Thursday.

“It turned into a bullying and harassment investigation based on some students who decided they did not like a particular kid,” Williams said. “In the end, there was no real shooting threat. The conclusion we reached was that this was a rumor created, maliciously.”

On a final note, Williams said that some students may face disciplinary actions for the students who were promoting the rumor of a potential shooting on campus, creating an unnecessary distraction for administrators, students and the sheriff’s department.

Unnecessary distraction

“Administrators have worked on it for multiple hours, as well as the three sheriff’s office resource officers, for the extra time they had to spend at the school to investigate,” Williams said. “It was a considerable disruption.”

No law enforcement actions will be taken against the students involved in allegedly spreading the false information, as disciplinary actions will take place at the school district level, Williams clarified.

Contact reporter Selwyn Harris at sharris@pvtimes.com. Or X, formerly Twitter: @pvtimes

